The latest transfer headlines surrounding Rangers and Celtic on Friday morning

Celtic and Rangers are targeting summer reinforcements ahead of learning their 2025/26 Scottish Premiership fixtures later this morning.

Both sides are due to return for pre season training next week as preparations for the upcoming season are cranked up a notch, with both sides eyeing silverware. Here are some of the main transfer headlines when it comes to both sides of the Old Firm.

Luis Palma endures Honduras nightmare

Celtic outcast Luis Palma has confessed to suffering his lowest moment in football after he was hooked at half-time during Honduras’ crushing 6-0 defeat by Canada in a CONCACAF Gold Cup match in Vancouver.

The 25-year-old winger, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Greek Super League champions Olympiakos, is due to return to Parkhead for pre-season training despite finding himself out of favour under Brendan Rodgers.

Olympiacos opted not to exercise a £3.3 million clause in Palma’s Hoops contract that would have allowed him to make the move permanent after making just three league starts.

And his campaign to forget reached a new low on international duty after he was subbed off at the interval Honduras head coach Reinaldo Rueda in their heavy loss.

Reflecting on a humiliating night, Palma admitted: “It’s very sad, one of the lowest moments in my career. We have to accept we are going through a very difficult time at the moment. But we all know that was nowhere near acceptable. Now we have to use this as a learning experience for the rest of the tournament.

“The whole team is devastated by this setback. Only hard work will help us. We have to turn over a new page. We didn’t have a clear idea of what we wanted to play, and it showed. This defeats hurts us all a lot.”

Issame Charai in management admission

Former Rangers assistant coach Issame Charai is adamant he knows all about how to cope with pressure from the stands as he gears up to start his first job in management at Belgian side Westerlo.

The Moroccan was appointed as manager of the Jupiler Pro League outfit earlier this week after leaving Ibrox by ‘mutual consent’ after being informed he would not be part of new boss Russell Martin’s backroom team.

Charai previously managed his nation’s Under-23 side as well as assistant manager stints at a variety of clubs including to Philippe Clement and interim boss Barry Ferguson last season.

He departed after just five months in Glasgow and is well aware of what to expect from his first gig in club football because of his experience in Scotland and the furious backlash to poor results at Rangers.

“Trust me, I have no problem dealing with pressure,” he admitted in an interview with his new employers. “At Rangers, if we had only drawn 1-1, we were criticised all over the stadium. In Morocco, you couldn’t leave the ground because of the angry fans if you lost. I have total confidence in myself.

“Without being arrogant, I was ready for it for a while. In recent years, several clubs have called me, both domestically and abroad. However, I never had the feeling that it was the right project at the time.

“The experience that I gained in the meantime at Rangers, Strasbourg, the Moroccan under-23s has all been invaluable. I have been a coach for 14 years. It was time to go my own way.”