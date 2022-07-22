Both Glasgow clubs will face English opposition at 3pm on Saturday with large crowds expected at both matches.

Glasgow giants Celtic and Rangers will play at home on the same day at the same kick-off time for the first time in 23 years this weekend.

The Old Firm sides will both host their final pre-season friendly fixtures at 3pm on Saturday ahead of the new Scottish Premiership campaign starting the following weekend.

It is the first time both clubs have played in Glasgow concurrently since January 23, 1999, when Celtic and Rangers knocked out lower league opposition in Scottish Cup ties.

The two teams are generally scheduled to play at home on different days to avoid issues with policing, public transport and traffic congestion in and around the city.

However, Police Scotland chief superintendent Mark Sutherland has insisted plans are in place to cope with the unusual situation.

He said: “We are aware of the upcoming football fixtures in Glasgow on Saturday, 23 July, 2022.

“We are working with a range of partners including both Celtic and Rangers Football Clubs to ensure an appropriate plan is in place that delivers safe and secure events and reduces disruption to the wider public.”