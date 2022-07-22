Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side face Premier League opposition for the second time in the space of three days.

Rangers face Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in their final pre-season friendly of the summer at Ibrox on Saturday.

Giovanni van Bronckorst’s side welcome the Londoners to Glasgow as both teams lock horns for the right to win the Walter Tull Memorial Cup.

The Light Blues recorded an impressive 3-1 victory over fellow English top-flight side West Ham United in midweek, with several summer signings catching the eye on their home debuts.

Rabbi Matondo and Tom Lawrence stepped off the bench at half-time to light up the capacity crowd, while Croatian striker Antonio Colak worked tirelessly and looked sharp ahead of the new season starting on July 30.

Rangers will be determined to claim another significant scalp against Antonio Conte’s star-studded line-up but the backline will have to be at their best to keep the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min quiet.

Spurs, who finished 4th in the Premier League last season, were held to a 1-1 draw by Sevilla during their pre-season tour in South Korea earlier this month after beating a K-League XI 6-3.

Conte will be looking for an improved performance from his team in Glasgow and the Italian is expecting an “amazing atmosphere” inside Ibrox.

He said: “When you play away against Rangers or against Celtic it’s always very difficult because you play in an amazing atmosphere.

“But it will be a good test for us because, for sure, we’re talking about a really good team. They lost the final of the Europa League last season and in the last friendly game they have beaten West Ham.

“We are working hard, but at the same time, we want to play a good game and to try to be fit for the start of the season. We have to face every game in the right ay - to try to get a win in every game.”

Both sides faced each other in the UEFA European Cup back in 1962, with Spurs running out 8-4 aggregate winners over two legs. The last meeting came in 1989 when Mo Johnston made his debut at Ibrox.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs Tottenham Hotspur

What: Pre-Season Friendly (Walter Tull Memorial Cup)

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: Saturday, July 23rd – kick-off 3pm (UK time)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

No, unfortunately the game will not be broadcast live. However, Rangers fans will be able to stream the match live via Rangers TV for a fee of £7.99, which can be purchased on the club’s official website.

Tottenham supporters can watch the action through new streaming service SPURSPLAY.

Are there tickets still available to buy?

No, the match is officially a sell-out with tickets in very high demand.

What’s the team news ahead of Rangers vs Tottenham?

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst could hand debuts to centre-back Ben Davies and Bayern Munich loanee Malik Tillman, while Antonio Colak, Tom Lawrence and Rabbi Matondo all impressed against West Ham.

Defender Calvin Bassey has been sold for a club-record transfer fee to Ajax, while Kemar Roofe and Alfredo Morelos are continuing their rehab from injuries.

Ianis Hagi and Filip Helander remain sidelined but youngsters Charlie McCann, Leon King, Alex Lowry and Adam Devine are all likely to gain further minutes as part of the first-team squad.

Tottenham are set to be without defender Ben Davies after he limped off with an ankle injury against Sevilla in the Far East last weekend, while new signings Yves Bissouma and ex-Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster are recovering from Covid.