The Canaries will travel to Parkhead before facing Hibernian at Easter Road 24 hours later as part of their pre-season tour of Scotland.

Celtic play host to English opposition for the second time in seven days as they entertain Norwich City in their final friendly ahead of the return to domestic action.

Ange Postecoglou’s side begin their Scottish Premiership title defence against Aberdeen a week on Sunday and the Hoops boss will put the finishing touches on his preations against the Canaries.

Following a 2-2 draw with Blackburn Rovers last Saturday, an identical result occured against Legia Warsaw in Poland on Wednesday night during a tribute match in honour of former Parkhead goalkeeper Artur Boruc.

Norwich, who boast Scotland internationalists Grant Hanley and Kenny McLean among their ranks, were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Manager Dean Smith will hope to steer them on a path to the Championship crown after running out 3-0 winners over Ligue 1 side Marseille in France.

Celtic fans are likely to catch a glimpse of their latest new recuits with midfielder Aaron Mooy and defender Mortiz Jenz both joining the club earlier this week.

Both players were signed too late to make the trip to Warsaw but Postecoglou will be keen to give them a run out ahead facing Aberdeen.

Norwich, who last visited Parkhead on pre-season duty back in 2012, face Hibernian at Easter Road 24 hours later.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Celtic Vs Norwich City

What: Pre-Season Friendly

Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow

When: Saturday, July 2rd – kick-off 3pm (UK time).

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1. Coverage begins at 2.45pm - around 15 minutes before kick-off.

Premier Sports subscribers can stream the match online via the Premier Player app. Premier Sports also offer monthly subscriptions to Virgin Media, Amazon Prime and NetGemTV customers.

Alternatively, Celtic TV are offering a pay-per-view option, which can be purchased from the club’s official website.

What’s the team news ahead of Celtic vs Norwich City?

Celtic boss Ange Posteocoglou is likely to hand new signings Aaron Mooy and Moritz Jenz their home debuts with their Premiership opener against Aberdeen on the horizon.

Both players sat out of the trip to Poland in midweek but are expected to featured against the English Championship side.

Reo Hatate was the stand-out performer against Legia Warsaw and the Japanese utility man will hope to gain further minutes, with the likes of David Turnbull, Kyogo Furuhashi and Giorgos Giakoumakis all set to return.

Centre-Back Stephen Welsh slotted in beside Cameron Carter-Vickers on Wednesday night, with Carl Starfelt still missing through injury.

Norwich have made just two first-team additions this summer in the shape of £9.45million arrival Gabriel Sara from Sao Paulo and Isaac Hayden on loan from Newcastle United.