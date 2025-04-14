Celtic urged to sign Premier League striker as Rangers transfer 'priority' emerges

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic and Rangers were both in Scottish Premiership action over the weekend

Celtic won 5-1 at home to Kilmarnock to take another step closer to winning the Scottish Premiership trophy. Reo Hatate got on the scoresheet twice against Killie whilst Daizen Maeda, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Anthony Ralston also bagged. The Hoops have won 26 of their 33 league matches so far this season.

As for Rangers, they have made their rivals wait a little longer to seal the title after their comeback against Aberdeen. They were 2-0 down away against the Dons but fighting back to draw 2-2. Hamza Igamane and Ianis Hagi got their goals at Pittodrie, whilst Ross McCausland was sent off.

Former Premier League player Didi Hamann has urged West Ham striker Danny Ings to join Celtic this summer. He is facing an uncertain future at the London Stadium ahead of the next window. The 32-year-old has been on the books of the Hammers since joining them back in 2023.

Hamann has said: "His playing time at West Ham has been restricted, and I think Celtic would be a great option for him. The standard of football is not quite as high as the Premier League, and I think he could get a new lease of life up there. He will certainly be on the radar of Celtic and maybe Rangers because he has a proven record of putting the ball into the net. If you make chances for him he will show you where the goal is for sure."

Ings, who has played three times for England, would give Celtic more competition and depth up top if they managed to land him. He would also inject some experience into their ranks and he has played over 400 matches. The forward has had spells in the past at AFC Bournemouth, Burnley, Liverpool, Southampton and Aston Villa.

Rangers plot summer spending spree

According to Football Insider, the 49ers Enterprises have their sights set on bringing in as many as six new signings to boost Rangers’ squad. The report adds that the group have made making Vaclav Cerny’s deal a permanent one a ‘priority’. He is on loan at Ibrox from Wolfsburg and has been a hit.

Cerny, 27, is due to return to his parent club when this campaign ends and they have a decision to make. The Gers landed him last year to strengthen their options going forward and he has since adapted well to life in Scotland. He has fired 17 goals in 44 matches in all competitions and has become a key player.

After securing his switch to Glasgow, he said at the time: “It is a very nice day for me. I am happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started. Obviously from the first talks with the manager, it gave me a very good feeling and from there on I would say it went pretty fast. I was happy about the contact and just couldn’t wait to come down here and be here and experience it all.”