Former Celtic midfielder Barry Robson has heaped praise on Brendan Rodgers' current side

The former Aberdeen and Hearts players were full of praise for Brendan Rodgers side after their 6-0 thrashing of St Johnstone.

Former Celtic midfielder Barry Robson has described the current Hoops’ team as being ‘like a machine’ in their efficiency going forward after yesterday’s 6-0 thrashing of St Johnstone in Perth.

The ex Aberdeen manager was in the BBC Sportscene studio on Saturday night to dissect all the action from the Scottish Premiership that day. He was joined by former Rangers and Hearts attacker Neil McCann who was also full of praise for Brendan Rodger’s side.

Robson said: "What you see a lot with Brendan's teams now is the up, back and through, It's forward runs all the time, midfielders breaking the lines all the time. People running in behind and they just find you.

“They are so hard to stop at the moment, everything is clicking. Every goal you're watching is that forward run, they keep going through you and it is so hard to stop. They're in the grove' it's like a machine, everything is going well."

McCann added: "There was talk when Brendan Rodgers came in that they overpassed and were slow going forward. This Celtic side breaks at incredible speed and they don't mess about now. They are so efficient going forward."

On skipper Callum McGregor, the former Dundee manager commented: "He's the constant, he's the leader, he's scoring goals, wears the armband and he just orchestrates so much. It's just a sensational Celtic team right now."

Kyogo opened the scoring for the visitors after 35 minutes and bagged himself a second before half time while Paulo Bernardo, Callum McGregor, Daizen Maeda and Adam Idah all also got in on the scoring as the Hoops routed the Perth club. It means the reigning champions remain top of the Scottish Premiership table but they have Aberdeen hot on their heels with the North East club having also won six from six in the league this campaign but the Hoops have a vastly superior goal difference so far.

Meanwhile, Glasgow rivals Rangers are now eight points off the pace but do have a game in hand. They will play that tis afternoon when Hibs visit Ibrox looking for a big victory to really kick start their season.