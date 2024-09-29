Kyogo netted twice in Perth as Celtic kept up their perfect start to the Scottish Premiership campaign (Pic: Getty) | AFP via Getty Images

Brendan Rodgers’ side stormed to victory in Perth to return to the top of the Scottish Premiership and keep up their perfect start to the campaign.

Celtic made it six wins from six in the league this season in convincing fashion last night as the hammered managerless St Johnstone 6-0 at McDiarmid Park.

Kyogo opened the scoring for the visitors after 35 minutes and bagged himself a second before half time while Paulo Bernardo, Callum McGregor, Daizen Maeda and Adam Idah all also got in on the scoring as the Hoops routed the Perth club. With the game kicking off later in the evening it meant Aberdeen were able to briefly go top of the table, having beaten Dundee 2-1 at Dens Park in one of the 3pm kick offs, but Brendan Rodgers’ side quickly returned to the summit on merit of their already vastly superior goal difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dons have also started the league campaign with six wins out of six but Celtic have a goal difference of plus 20 compared to the North East side’s plus eight. Meanwhile, Glasgow rivals Rangers are eight points behind in third but do have a game in hand which they will play today when Hibs visit Ibrox.

Here are the Celtic player ratings, via WhoScored, from their 6-0 thrashing of St Johnstone yesterday evening:

Kasper Schmeichel - 7.1

Alastair Johnston - 7.8

Auston Trusty - 7.5

Liam Scales - 8.1

Greg Taylor - 7.5

Arne Engels - 6.9

Callum McGregor - 8.5

Paulo Bernardo - 9.4

Nicolas Kuhn - 7.4

Kyogo Furuhashi - 9.0

Daizen Maeda - 7.9

Bernardo’s impressive 9.4/10 makes him WhoScored’s man of the match from Perth while Liam Scales 8.1 score brings his average Scottish Premiership rating up to 7.0/10. That score makes him Celtic’s best player of the season so far level only with Matt O’Riley who has of course left Celtic Park for Brighton & Hove Albion of the Premier League.