Celtic player ratings from 6-0 St Johnstone thrashing as midfielder stars with 9.4/10 performance
Celtic made it six wins from six in the league this season in convincing fashion last night as the hammered managerless St Johnstone 6-0 at McDiarmid Park.
Kyogo opened the scoring for the visitors after 35 minutes and bagged himself a second before half time while Paulo Bernardo, Callum McGregor, Daizen Maeda and Adam Idah all also got in on the scoring as the Hoops routed the Perth club. With the game kicking off later in the evening it meant Aberdeen were able to briefly go top of the table, having beaten Dundee 2-1 at Dens Park in one of the 3pm kick offs, but Brendan Rodgers’ side quickly returned to the summit on merit of their already vastly superior goal difference.
The Dons have also started the league campaign with six wins out of six but Celtic have a goal difference of plus 20 compared to the North East side’s plus eight. Meanwhile, Glasgow rivals Rangers are eight points behind in third but do have a game in hand which they will play today when Hibs visit Ibrox.
Here are the Celtic player ratings, via WhoScored, from their 6-0 thrashing of St Johnstone yesterday evening:
- Kasper Schmeichel - 7.1
- Alastair Johnston - 7.8
- Auston Trusty - 7.5
- Liam Scales - 8.1
- Greg Taylor - 7.5
- Arne Engels - 6.9
- Callum McGregor - 8.5
- Paulo Bernardo - 9.4
- Nicolas Kuhn - 7.4
- Kyogo Furuhashi - 9.0
- Daizen Maeda - 7.9
Bernardo’s impressive 9.4/10 makes him WhoScored’s man of the match from Perth while Liam Scales 8.1 score brings his average Scottish Premiership rating up to 7.0/10. That score makes him Celtic’s best player of the season so far level only with Matt O’Riley who has of course left Celtic Park for Brighton & Hove Albion of the Premier League.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.