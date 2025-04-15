Celtic and Rangers unite to pay Liverpool tribute 36 years after Hillsborough tragedy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The two Glasgow giants come together on the 36th anniversary of the disaster to pay tribute to the 97 supporters who tragically lost their lives

Celtic and Rangers have united to pay a heartfelt tribute to Liverpool Football Club on the 36th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster when 97 supporters tragically lost their lives.

The tragedy occurred in Sheffield during an FA Cup semi-final between the Reds and Nottingham Forest on April 15, 1989 and had an immeasurable impact on many. A minute’s silence took place at Anfield at 3.06pm - the same time that the match was stopped - as the footballing world pay their respects.

Initial inquests into the traumatic events in 1991 found that the deaths were accidental, but those verdicts were quashed in 2012 after survivors and the victims’ families fronted a campaign to prove their innocence. In 2016, it was ruled that they were unlawfully killed.

Liverpool first-team manager Arne Slot and captain Virgil van Dijk were among those to lay wreaths at the Hillsborough Memorial outside Anfield on Tuesday morning, joined by the coaches and captains of the women’s, under-21s and under-18s sides.

And the two Glasgow giants have put rivalries aside by showing their support for the Hillsborough families and survivors while honouring the 97.

A Celtic statement read: “Today, on the anniversary of the Hillsborough Stadium tragedy, we remember the 97 supporters who lost their lives. The thoughts of everyone at Celtic Football Club are with all those who have been affected. YNWA.”

Rangers also paid tribute, stating: “Today, we remember the 97 @LFC supporters who lost their lives in the Hillsborough tragedy 36 years ago. #AbsentFriends.”

In the weeks that followed Britain’s worst sporting disaster, Liverpool travelled to Glasgow to take part in a Memorial Match arranged by Celtic to raise funds for the Hillsborough Disaster Appeal. Over 60,000 supporters were in attendance on a highly emotional day at Parkhead.

Billy McNeil’s side, which includes the likes of Tommy Burns Roy Aitken, Mick McCarthy and Paul McStay, faced a star-studded Liverpool team which includes names such as Kenny Dalglish, Alan Hansen, Ian Rush and John Aldridge.