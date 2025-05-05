Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A roundup of the latest Celtic and Rangers news headlines on Monday afternoon

Rangers have failed to win at Ibrox for the seventh straight fixture after being held to a 1-1 draw by Celtic in the final Old Firm derby of the season on Sunday.

Cyriel Dessers’ first-half opener was cancelled out by Adam Idah after the break to leave pundits and supporters with more questions than answers heading into the summer window. Here, we’ve rounded up some of the latest transfer news for both clubs on Monday afternoon:

Celtic dish out end-of-season annual awards

Celtic held their annual Player of the Year Awards ceremony at the Doubletree By Hilton Glasgow Central on Sunday night with various accolades handed out to both the men’s and women’ team as voted for by supporters.

Japanese winger Daizen Maeda celebrated a personal treble, picking up the Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year and top goalscorer awards.

Centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers stunning long-range strike in last month’s 5-1 Premiership win over Kilmarnock was voted Goal of the Season, while 21-year-old Belgian midfielder Arne Engels scooped the Young Player of the Year.

There was also a Special Recognition Award for Celtic’s most decorated player of all-time, James Forrest, who has now won 26 major honours and Kyle Ure was named Academy Player of the Year, with the youngster recognised for an impressive season with the B-team.

Why Ally McCoist was left embarrassed by Rangers vs Celtic clash

Rangers legend Ally McCoist has revealed the reason he was left “embarrassed” by Sunday’s tepid 1-1 Old Firm draw with Celtic that lacked the intensity of a usual derby clash.

It took until the 88th minute for the first player to be booked by referee Nick Walsh when Bailey Rice was shown a yellow card before he was quickly followed into the notebook by Celtic’s Johnny Kenny who was cautioned for kicking the ball away.

Another yellow was dished out to Rangers boss Barry Ferguson after a touchline outburst and McCoist reckons the fact it took so long for Walsh to caution a player was a source of EMBARRASSMENT for him.

Speaking on talkSPORT’s breakfast show, McCoist said: "I was embarrassed and by the way the two boys who got booked were teenagers. They were substitutes who came on, the older generation.... that's the biggest embarrassment of Old Firm day."

McCoist's anger then shifted to the subject of guard of honours as he agreed with criticisms of Chelsea's decision to offer Liverpool one at Stamford Bridge as he reckons it's not required.

He added: “Do you know what they should do? Behind both goals both sets of fans should have a cup of tea and a get together and a bit of cake.”

Turning his attention back on the Old Firm clash, the Ibrox icon revealed a fiendish chance he reckons was missed by his old club.

McCoist said: “I've just had one of the boys text me there, brilliant, and this is a great idea. Rangers should have done a guard of honour, right, and what we should have done is all the players should have had their water bottles and skooshed them, like the boy Cerny did at Celtic Park. It will never catch on, Old Firm guard of honour? Never in a million years will it catch on.”