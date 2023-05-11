Celtic and Rangers are preparing for the Scottish Premiership run-in, with Saturday’s final Glasgow derby of the season at Ibrox next on the fixture schedule.

As the end of the 2022/23 season nears, transfer news stories continue to make the headlines. Here is the latest transfer news affecting both Glasgow clubs on Thursday, May 11:

Celtic star shuts down transfer exit online rumours

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hoops midfielder Reo Hatate has reponded by claiming his absence from Celtic’s title party celebrations at Parkhead on Sunday night was “not a big deal” after rumours circulated online about his long-term commitment to the club.

Celtic's Reo Hatate celebrates after securing the league title with victory over Hearts at Tynecastle. Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group

The Japanese star - nominated for the PFA Scotland Player of the Year award, has been linked with a move to English Premier League side Brighton in recent weeks but insists he is going nowhere.

Fans began to speculate on social media after Hatate’s omission from the club’s title party group photographs after returning to Parkhead following their 2-0 win over Hearts at Tynecastle. It was suggested he had flown down south to watch fellow countryman Kaoru Mitoma in action for Brighton on Monday night against Everton.

However, Hatate dismissed the online frenzy, suggesting people should find something better to do with their time than trying to keep tabs on him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asked if he had anything to say about the rumours, Hatate explained: “Well, they can leave me alone, maybe? It’s not a big deal. People are reading too much into it. I had my personal things so I had to be away from the team. But that’s all, nothing else. I wasn’t at the Brighton game - I watched it on the television in my house.

“The main thins is that I play for Celtic. This is where I am and I am focusing on the rest of the games.”

£15m Championship striker sparks Rangers ‘interest’

Rangers are believed to be keen on signing £15million-rated West Brom striker Karlan Grant, according to a report from The Mirror.

The 25-year-old, who has represented England at youth level but remains elgible to play for Scotland through his mother, joined the Midlands club in 2020 from Huddersfield Town on a six-year-deal, netting 18 goals in the English Championship last season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Grant has only managed to find the net on five occasions in 32 appearances in all competitions this term but he has still gained plenty of admirers, and the Ibrox side are understood to have registered their interest.

It is claimed the Baggies, who missed out on a promotion play-off spot after finishing 9th in the table, will listen to offers for the attacker, who is also wanted by other second tier English clubs.