Celtic and Rangers are preparing for the final Glasgow derby of the season at Ibrox this weekend, with four post-split fixtures left to play.

As the end of the 2022/23 season nears, transfer news stories continue to make the headlines. Here is the latest transfer news affecting both Glasgow clubs on Wednesday, May 10:

Premier League clubs ‘interested’ in Celtic defender

Carl Starfelt is reportedly interesting a number of clubs from the English Premier League and across Europe.

The first inclusion from the champions and perhaps a bit of a surprise as he's missed a lot of time through injury.

The Swedish international, who is under contract until 2025 after becoming one of Ange Postecoglou’s first signings in the summer of 2021, could become the latest Hoops players to turn a significant profit.

The former Rubin Kazan star was named in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year earlier this week and has struck up a formidable partnership with Cameron Carter-Vickers.

According to Sky Sports, Starfelt is attracting interest from various clubs down south, though they didn’t name any of them and the 27-year-old could be moved on if Postecoglou wants to add any new overseas signings to his European squad ahead of next season.

The report comes after the Celtic boss reiterated his stance of not “standing still” as he prepares for another title at the Champions League. If the club decide to sell the 27-year-old, Yuki Kobayashi is already a tailor-made replacement after being signed in January.

Rangers handed transfer boost in pursuit of in-demand striker

Luis Palma’s agent has left the door open for a summer move to Rangers after conceding a move to the Premier League could be too “complex” for the Aris striker.

The Honduras international is understood to have been regularly scouted by the Ibrox side this season, with Michael Beale seemingly a big admirer of the 23-year-old as he steps up his search to bolster the club’s attacking options.

However, the Light Blues face a battle to secure his signature with the player’s agent Paolo Hernandez previously claiming as many as 10 teams across the continent are in the running to sign Palma.

The Gers have been handed a boost in their pursuit, though, with Palma likely to struggle to manoeuvre a move to England because of work permit restrictions. Following Brexit, new restrictions were imposed on players who are now required to have played internationally and in a certain standard of league to allow them to be granted a work permit.

Palma has earned six caps for his country he has not been a regular for the national team since making his international debut in 2021 - starting just one match for Hondura in the last 12 months. The Greek Super League is also considered a Band 4 league leaving the attacker with less work permit points than if he was playing in Scotland, which is considered Band 3.

Honduras' midfielder Luis Palma

But Palma may view the Scottish Premiership as an ideal destination to further his development as a stepping stone to move down south in the future.

Speaking to Diario Deportivo, Hernandez admitted: “There are groups actively inquiring abouth his condition. I keep the offers for me, the club and the footballer. We have already rejected options from teams that have asked us or that have made approaches knowing that for us they are options that do not interest us.

