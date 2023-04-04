Celtic starlet attracting transfer interest with Rangers ‘keen’ to snap up loan man

Latest Celtic and Rangers news and rumours as the Glasgow pair prepare for their next game

Celtic are currently nine points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership. The Hoops beat Ross County 2-0 away last time out.

Rangers saw off Dundee United by the same scoreline at Ibrox. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the Glasgow pair...

Attacker wanted

Celtic starlet Kyogo Furuhashi is being linked with a summer switch to Crystal Palace. Football Insider claim the Eagles are ‘plotting’ a move for the Japan international in the next transfer window as they look to bolster their squad in the Premier League.

The Hoops landed the attacker back in 2021 from Vissel Kobe and he has since been a real hit with Ange Postecoglou’s side. He has scored 46 goals in all competitions to date in 72 appearances and is eyeing his second title this season.

Loanee deal eyed

Rangers are ‘keen’ to tie up a permanent deal for Bayern Munich loan ace Malik Tillman at the end of this campaign, as per a report by the Daily Record. The 20-year-old scored twice for Michael Beale’s side in their last outing against Dundee United and is in decent form at the moment.

