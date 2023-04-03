Celtic man has ‘rejected’ contract as Rangers set sights on attacker transfer swoop

Celtic won 2-0 over the weekend away at Ross County to keep their impressive form going. Jota and Alexandro Bernabei were on the scoresheet for the Hoops.
Rangers beat Dundee United 2-0 at Ibrox after a brace by Malik Tillman. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the Glasgow pair...
Winger update
Celtic winger Liel Abada has reportedly rejected the offer of a new contract. According to Football Insider, he wants to ‘leave’ Ange Postecoglou’s side at the end of this season amid links with Premier League bottom club Southampton.
The 21-year-old made the switch to Scotland back in July 2021 from Maccabi Petah Tikva and has since been a hit. He has made 91 appearances in all competitions for the R’s to date and has fired 21 goals. However, despite being under contract until 2026, his future is up in the air at the moment.
Target identified
Rangers are being linked with a summer swoop for Aris attacker Luis Palma. Greek news outlet Sportime claim Michael Beale’s side are keeping tabs on the 23-year-old progress this term ahead of a potential move for him.
The Honduras international has chipped in with nine goals in 27 outings so far this term. He joined his current club back in January 2022 and they are said to have beaten off competition from the likes of Levante and Braga for his signature back then but they face a battle to keep hold of him now.