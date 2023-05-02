Celtic and Rangers are preparing for the Scottish Premiership run-in with five post-split fixtures left to play.

The Hoops head across the M8 to take on Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday, while Rangers entertain third-placed Aberdeen at Ibrox on the same day.

Meanwhile, transfer news stories have continued to surface as the summer window edges closer. Here is the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news on Tuesday, May 2:

Rangers ‘urged’ to approach move with caution

Rangers have been told to approach the potential transfer of Kieran Dowell with caution due to his troublesome injury record.

Reports emerged last week that Michael Beale was closing in on a three-year deal for the Norwich City midfielder, which would see him reunited with ex-Canaries team mate Todd Cantwell at Ibrox.

However, ex-Celtic star and former Norwich boss Peter Grant isn’t convinced Dowell would hit the ground running as he highlighted how John Souttar’s move across from Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts has panned out so far.

Speaking on the Go Radio Football Show, he said: “They are talking about Kieran Dowell. It is a club I follow closely and he has hardly played any games, injuries, there’s no doubt of his talent. He never seems to be fit and you look at what happened with big John Souttar, he had a few injury problems and then ended up having a fracture.

”I just think they have to be very careful. You need to get all these guys fit and then it maybe looks a bit better. But you have to add and it is imperative the boys you bring in are starters and can they handle wearing the blue jersey.”

Flop Celtic keeper ‘at centre’ of transfer battle

Flop Celtic goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas is reportedly at the centre of a transfer battle after proving a major hit in the Netherlands on loan at Eredivisie side FC Utrecht.

The Greek stopper, who has endured a horrible three-year spell at Parkhead after his £4.5million transfer from AEK Athens, was shipped out on loan to the Dutch club last summer after being told he has not future at the club by Ange Postecoglou.

Barkas has earned praise for his performances between the sticks by Utrecht manager Michael Silberbauer throughout the season as they challenge for a European spot and the club now want to sign him on a permanent basis.

However, Utrecht are said to be struggling to reach an agreement with Celtic over a transfer fee for the 28-year-old, who still has 12 months remaining on his current Hoops deal.