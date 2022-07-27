The ex-Sky Sports pundit believes Rangers are lacking the squad depth required to challenge Celtic this season.

Former Celtic striker Charlie Nicholas has predicted that Rangers will end the 2022/23 season without a trophy, despite spending over £15million on new signings this summer.

The ex-Sky Sports pundit reckons Giovanni van Bronckhorst still needs to address several areas if he is determined to build on last season’s Scottish Cup success.

The Ibrox boss has added seven new players to his squad ahead of the domestic campaign starting this weekend, but Parkhead great Nicholas insists they don’t have the depth needed to compete with Ange Postecoglou’s Hoops side.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou must be rewarded with a new contract, according to former striker Charlie Nicholas. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Rangers avoided a trophyless season last year by defeating Hearts 2-0 after extra-time at Hampden back in May but Nicholas claims they will struggle to get their hands on a cup this term - tipping two other top-flight clubs to shock the Old Firm.

He told the Scottish Daily Express: “I think Celtic’s squad is stronger. Rangers have some good young players coming through but they are unknown and we will need to see how they develop.

“I said at the end of last season that I felt Rangers needed seven signings. They are now on the verge of that and van Bronckhorst shared my view and knew what the problem was.

“When they get Ridvan Yilmaz in from Besiktas, the Rangers manager has said that will be his final signing.

“I still think he has business to be done. I think they can cover as many positions as Celtic although their bench isn’t as strong.

“That and the goalkeeping department is where Celtic have the edge and why I think the Premiership trophy will remain at Parkhead this season.”

“I expect a big improvement from Aberdeen this season and I can even see them lifting the Premier Sports Cup. I do think Jim Goodwin will rise to the challenge and get a real turn out of Aberdeen.

“A club the size of Aberdeen can’t have another season like last year. The manager has been back and I really do think you will see a very different Aberdeen team this season.

“I am also looking forward to seeing Dundee United. I think Jack Ross is a good fit for them. It might take them a wee while to get his team sorted but I can see them coming good later in the season and winning the Scottish Cup.

“This could be a really good season if some of the managers would take off the chains and stop worrying about their jobs.