The latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Friday morning

The latest international break has ended and the transfer window now takes centre stage once more as Celtic and Rangers look to complete some early summer business.

The Scottish champions have already confirmed Kieran Tierney’s return on a five-year deal from Arsenal and are closing in on a signing a couple of other targets, including a Swedish international winger.

Across the city, Russell Martin has had time to adjust to his new head coach role at Rangers and is in the process of identifying a list of targets. Here’s a look at some of the latest transfer news surrounding both teams.

Celtic ‘granted permission’ to speak with Swedish winger

Celtic have been given the green light to open transfer talks with Swedish international Benjamin Nygren, who features high on manager Brendan Rodgers summer wishlist.

An official approach has been made to Danish outfit FC Norsjaelland, with Sky Sports claiming that the Hoops have been ‘granted permission’ to start discussing terms with the 23-year-old over a £2 million move.

Should both parties manage to reach an agreement on the length of contract and salary, it will then be up to Hoops chiefs to agree a suitable fee with his parent club.

Nygren - currently on holiday following the recent end-of-season international break - is contracted to the Danes until the end of the year and reportedly has a gentleman’s agreement in place that means he won’t be offered a new deal.

Parkhead officials will sit down with the winger’s representatives as they attempt to thrash out contract terms, but it’s likely that Celtic won't have to break the bank to persuade Nordsjaelland to let him leave this summer.

That would ensure they secure a profit for the wide man, whom they signed from Belgian side K.R.C Genk two years ago. Anderlecht and Copenhagen are also said to be admirers of Nygren. He netted 16 times last term, plus two in four appearances for the national team.

Rangers transfer pursuit collapses

Three days after their transfer pursuit of talented PSG attacker Oumar Camara collapsed, the 18-year-old has officially joined Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes.

Camara was a name heavily linked with the Ibrox club earlier this month with the club’s recruitment team understood to have been keeping tabs on the youngster with a view to making him an offer to swap Paris for Glasgow.

However, reports emerged out of France that the Light Blues had performed a U-turn over Camara, with the club’s change in ownership meaning he was removed from a list of possible targets.

And the France youth international has now found a new home after putting pen to paper on a four-year deal. with Vitoria SC, who finished sixth in the Primera Liga table last season.

The versatile teenager - who can play anywhere across the frontline - played 28 times for PSG’s under-19s side last term, scoring 12 goals and providing five assists.