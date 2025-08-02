A roundup of the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours on Saturday afternoon

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2025/6 Scottish Premiership season gets underway this afternoon with Rangers in action against Motherwell at Fir Park on the opening weekend.

Champions Celtic will get their title-defence underway at home to St Mirren on Sunday. Meanwhile, both managers will still have one eye on the transfer window and the prospect of making further signings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, we’ve rounded up the latest transfer news surrounding both clubs:

Long-term Celtic target on brink of Royal Antwerp exit

Long-term Celtic target Michel Ange-Balikwisha is reportedly locked in ‘advanced talks’ with an unnamed Ligue 1 club who have already qualified for Europe.

Reports in Belgium claim the Royal Antwerp wide man - who has been wanted by the Hoops during the past three transfer windows - is primed for a move to France after previously holding talks with Parkhead chiefs about a possible move to Glasgow.

The 24-year-old has just 12 months remaining on his current deal and is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in the Jupiler Pro League. He has struggled with injuries over the past two seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As things stand, Lille, Lyon, OGC Nice, Monaco and Marseille are all involved in European competition, alongside PSG with Strasbourg one round away from reaching the Conference League.

Rangers winger joins Aris Limassol on loan

Rangers winger Ross McCausland has left the club to join Cypriot side Aris Limassol on loan for the duration of the 2025/26 campaign.

The Northern Ireland international reunites with former Ibrox defensive pair Leon Balogun and Connor Goldson on the Mediterranean island.

There is also a conditional obligation to buy in the deal, meaning the 22-year-old’s move will become permanent next summer should certain conditions be met.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCausland made 66 first-team appearances for Rangers, scoring seven times in the process. A club statement read: “We can today confirm attacker Ross McCausland has joined Aris Limassol on-loan until the end of the season. The deal also contains a conditional obligation to buy.

“He heads to Aris with the best wishes of everyone at the Rangers.”