Celtic ‘timeline’ emerges for winger transfer as Giovanni van Bronckhorst issues Morelos update
All the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as both clubs look to add to their squads before the deadline.
Celtic have enjoyed a perfect start to the new league season, while Rangers have drawn once and won the rest.
Crucially, the Gers ensured there will be two Scottish sides in this Champions League by defeating PSV on Wednesday night in an impressive away win.
Most Popular
Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men progressed through two rounds of qualifying to reach the group stage of the main competition.
It will be interesting to see if Rangers now strengthen further as a result of their qualification.
In any case, we have rounded up all the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours.
Haksabanovic close
Celtic are hoping to wrap up the signing of Sead Haksabanovic before this weekend’s clash within the next 48 hours.
That’s according to Sky Sports. who say the Rubin Kazan winger is Parkhead bound, with Celtic set to wrap up their eighth signing of the summer.
Sky Sports reported Anthony Joseph wrote on Twitter: “All but done. Should be completed this week.”
Mochut blow
Celtic have been linked with a move for PSG starlet Edouard Michut this summer, but they face fresh competition.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted to reveal the rival interest: “Sunderland have opened talks with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Édouard Michut.
“He’s their dream signing for the midfield. #PSG Talks will continue as there are many clubs interested in Michut since June.”
Morelos latest
Rangers boss van Bronckhorst has issued a small update on the future of Alfredo Morelos.
He told BT Sport: “I said before he is part of the squad. It is on Alfredo to work his way back into the team.
“Morelos is still a Rangers player. He is part of it and we have to see in the coming days how it will evolve. But of course it is a a very positive moment for all of us, also for Morelos.”