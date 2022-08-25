All the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as both clubs look to add to their squads before the deadline.

Celtic and Rangers are already enjoying the new season after solid starts.

Celtic have enjoyed a perfect start to the new league season, while Rangers have drawn once and won the rest.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men progressed through two rounds of qualifying to reach the group stage of the main competition.

It will be interesting to see if Rangers now strengthen further as a result of their qualification.

In any case, we have rounded up all the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours.

Haksabanovic close

Celtic are hoping to wrap up the signing of Sead Haksabanovic before this weekend’s clash within the next 48 hours.

That’s according to Sky Sports. who say the Rubin Kazan winger is Parkhead bound, with Celtic set to wrap up their eighth signing of the summer.

Sky Sports reported Anthony Joseph wrote on Twitter: “All but done. Should be completed this week.”

Mochut blow

Celtic have been linked with a move for PSG starlet Edouard Michut this summer, but they face fresh competition.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted to reveal the rival interest: “Sunderland have opened talks with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Édouard Michut.

“He’s their dream signing for the midfield. #PSG Talks will continue as there are many clubs interested in Michut since June.”

Morelos latest

Rangers boss van Bronckhorst has issued a small update on the future of Alfredo Morelos.

He told BT Sport: “I said before he is part of the squad. It is on Alfredo to work his way back into the team.