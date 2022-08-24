All the latest Cetic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as both clubs look to add to their squad ahead of the deadline.

Celtic and Rangers are already battling it out at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

The Bhoys have put together a perfect start so far, winning all three of their games, while Rangers have won two and drawn one.

Two points currently separate the sides, and the Old Firm derby is coming up in just over a week.

It’s set to be another exciting title race this season, with both clubs strengthening over the course of the summer.

We could yet see more business done ahead of the deadline, and with that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news surrounding both Glasgow giants.

Ajeti exit links

Celtic are said to be pushing to offload frontman Albian Ajeti before the deadline.

According to Football.Scotland, the Hoops are making progress over a deal to offload Ajeti, but they still have plenty of work to do.

The latest reports claim Spanish second division side Racing Santander are interested in the forward, but they are not understood to be closing in just yet.

Bruce offers

Celtic and Rangers are said to have come up short in their bid to land Queens Park star Cameron Bruce.

Bruce only signed his first professional contract around three months ago, but he is already attracting interest.

According to the Scottish Sun, both Celtic and Rangers saw offers rejected for Bruce, with a ‘tug of war’ ensuing between the two sides.

Morelos links

Alfredo Morelos is said to be pressuring Rangers into selling him this month, with the deadline approaching.

The Athletic report La Liga giants Sevilla are hoping to land Morelos for nothing next summer when his contract at Ibrox expires.