Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest news headlines surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Thursday afternoon

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic have another opportunity to clinch a fourth successive Premiership title with a win over Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday lunchtime, with the champions-elect 15 points ahead of closest pursuers Rangers with 15 to play for.

Rangers will hope the Tayside outfit can do them a favour and keep the champagne on ice for a while longer, with Barry Ferguson’s side taking on St Mirren in Paisley later in the day. Here’s the latest news headlines surrounding both clubs on Thursday afternoon:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middleton fires Celtic title party warning shot

Former Rangers attacker Glenn Middleton admits Dundee United are determined to postpone Celtic’s title party for another week when Brendan Rodgers’ side visit Tannadice this weekend.

The treble-chasing Hoops can wrap up their 55th Premiership title if they manage to avoid defeat against the Tangerines, but Middleton doesn’t want an opposition side celebrating on their home patch.

He admitted: “It’s going to be a big occasion in the making for them and one that we’ll be trying to postpone, as much as we can. It’s going to also be a very hard task. We know the quality that they have as a team. I think they’ve shown that the whole season through all competitions they’ve been in, they’ve competed right at the very top.

“But we’ve shown in a couple of games that we’ve played against them this season that we’re capable of frustrating and of course, causing our own problems going forward. So it’s one we’re looking forward to. It’s up to us to carry out the game plan and cause them problems because we’re more than capable of doing that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turkish giants add Rangers star to list of possible signings

Besiktas head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly added Rangers loan star Vaclav Cerny to a list of possible signing targets this summer.

The Czech Republic winger has shot on to the Manchester United icon’s transfer radar, with the Turkish giants understood to be keen to support him by adding a number of new faces to his summer when the window opens in June.

According to Turkish outlet A Spor, Cerny has impressed Solskjaer with how consistent he has been performing for the Ibrox side this season, especially in Europe but it’s expected that there will be plenty of competition for the 27-year-old forward’ signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cerny - who has made 47 appearances for the Light Blues over the course of his loan spell so far - has netted 17 times and provided seven assists since arriving from Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg last summer. With his future yet to be decided, Rangers have an option to buy the wide man on a permanent deal.

However, the chance to move to the Turkish Super Lig could appeal to Cerny who might need some convincing to stay in Glasgow following a hugely disappointing campaign for the club.

Besiktas sit in fifth spot at present and are firmly in the mix to guarantee European football again next season, despite being a distance behind league leaders Galatasaray and second-placed Fenerbahce.