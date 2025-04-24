Celtic fired title party warning shot, ex Man United star adds Rangers ace to list of possible signing targets
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Celtic have another opportunity to clinch a fourth successive Premiership title with a win over Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday lunchtime, with the champions-elect 15 points ahead of closest pursuers Rangers with 15 to play for.
Rangers will hope the Tayside outfit can do them a favour and keep the champagne on ice for a while longer, with Barry Ferguson’s side taking on St Mirren in Paisley later in the day. Here’s the latest news headlines surrounding both clubs on Thursday afternoon:
Middleton fires Celtic title party warning shot
Former Rangers attacker Glenn Middleton admits Dundee United are determined to postpone Celtic’s title party for another week when Brendan Rodgers’ side visit Tannadice this weekend.
The treble-chasing Hoops can wrap up their 55th Premiership title if they manage to avoid defeat against the Tangerines, but Middleton doesn’t want an opposition side celebrating on their home patch.
He admitted: “It’s going to be a big occasion in the making for them and one that we’ll be trying to postpone, as much as we can. It’s going to also be a very hard task. We know the quality that they have as a team. I think they’ve shown that the whole season through all competitions they’ve been in, they’ve competed right at the very top.
“But we’ve shown in a couple of games that we’ve played against them this season that we’re capable of frustrating and of course, causing our own problems going forward. So it’s one we’re looking forward to. It’s up to us to carry out the game plan and cause them problems because we’re more than capable of doing that.”
Turkish giants add Rangers star to list of possible signings
Besiktas head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly added Rangers loan star Vaclav Cerny to a list of possible signing targets this summer.
The Czech Republic winger has shot on to the Manchester United icon’s transfer radar, with the Turkish giants understood to be keen to support him by adding a number of new faces to his summer when the window opens in June.
According to Turkish outlet A Spor, Cerny has impressed Solskjaer with how consistent he has been performing for the Ibrox side this season, especially in Europe but it’s expected that there will be plenty of competition for the 27-year-old forward’ signature.
Cerny - who has made 47 appearances for the Light Blues over the course of his loan spell so far - has netted 17 times and provided seven assists since arriving from Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg last summer. With his future yet to be decided, Rangers have an option to buy the wide man on a permanent deal.
However, the chance to move to the Turkish Super Lig could appeal to Cerny who might need some convincing to stay in Glasgow following a hugely disappointing campaign for the club.
Besiktas sit in fifth spot at present and are firmly in the mix to guarantee European football again next season, despite being a distance behind league leaders Galatasaray and second-placed Fenerbahce.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.