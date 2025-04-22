Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic and Rangers are both set to receive a welcome six-figure cash injection from UEFA after the governing body dished out £2.8 million in international payments to 13 Scottish clubs for appearances in tournaments over the last four years.

However, there's a huge disparity in favour of the Parkhead side - who will claim almost double the amount of their Glasgow rivals.

The payment scheme was initiated by the UEFA Executive Committee in 2022 and saw a record £200m distributed from the Euro 2024 Club Benefits Programme to 901 clubs from all 55 participating national associations.

Champions-elect Celtic will receive the highest amount in Scotland with just shy of £883k, while Rangers are the second-highest earners after being awarded £443k thanks to releasing their players’ for international fixtures between the 2020/21 Nations League and Euro 2024. last year.

Hearts - who had the likes of goalkeeper Craig Gordon and skipper Lawrence Shankland on Scotland duty - ran the Ibrox club close in third place, pocketing £355k on solidarity payments.

Under the detailed distribution mechanism agreed between UEFA and the ECA, clubs receive an equal share for each player released for each UEFA Nations League and European Qualifiers match, as well as a fixed amount per player per day during the final tournament.

That amount is adjusted according to FIFA’s club categorisation for training compensation - meaning teams who developed players can also get cash back.

Scottish club earnings (converted from Euros)

A total of £2.4m was handed out to Scottish clubs. Here’s how that money was portioned out:

Celtic - £882,958

Rangers - £433,119

Hearts - £355,041

Motherwell - £260,815

Aberdeen - £138,299

St Mirren - £78,579

Dundee Utd - £75,436

Kilmarnock - £37,718

St Johnstone - £37,718

Hibernian - £59,720

Dundee - £12,572

Livingston - £12,572

Dunfermline - £6,286

UEFA president Aleksandr Ceferin said: "It is fantastic to see clubs of all sizes and levels, across the entire football pyramid, receiving financial rewards for their vital role in developing players who contribute to the success of our national team competitions - including the highly successful UEFA EURO 2024 final tournament.

“Every success of our competitions is a shared one, and this benefits programme is another testament to that principle, recognising the dedication of those who work tirelessly to make European football the greatest sport in the world. When football thrives, everyone benefits.”

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Chairman of the ECA, commented: “I am very pleased to see that more than 900 clubs from all corners of Europe have benefited from this unprecedented distribution under the Club Benefits Programme, which is a key pillar of UEFA and ECA’s Memorandum of Understanding.

“This initiative recognises that clubs play a vital role in the ongoing success of national team football through developing, employing and releasing players; and also that the national team game in-turn drives the development of clubs and their communities.

“This harmonious relationship perfectly reflects the great collaboration between UEFA and ECA today, driving growth, innovation, and the positive development of European football in the interests of all.”