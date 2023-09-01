Celtic transfer business slammed as late Rangers deadline day update emerges

The latest transfer news as Celtic and Rangers look to beat the deadline ahead of this weekend’s Old Firm derby.

Former Scotland striker Kenny Miller has criticised Celtic’s summer transfer business once again.

Brendan Rodgers has added a number of new faces to his squad during the summer after the likes of Legia Warsaw defender Maik Nawrocki and Aris Saloniki winger Luis Palma joined the reigning Premiership champions.

One further addition was expected on deadline day as a move to take Benfica winger Paulo Bernardo on a season-long loan took a step closer to completion in the aftermath of Ismaila Soro’s departure to Israeli side Beitar Jerusalem. As Rodgers’ men look to compete on a number of fronts and prepare for a Champions League group that will see them face Lazio, Atletico Madrid and Dutch champions Feyenoord.

However, Miller has been left underwhelmed by the summer transfer business conducted by his former club and believes Celtic have missed out on ‘bigger names’ as they look to shine among the elite of European football.

He told Clyde 1: “Two weeks ago I got pulled up for my comments on Celtic’s ‘underwhelming’ window and I still think it still applies. Even with the signings that have come in.

“Champions League ready - I mean what is that? And how much does it cost to get it? There could have been bigger names, money spent elsewhere on players that you’re more confident will come in and make an impact. The injuries are ridiculous to the centre-backs, but I’ll stick by my statement. Celtic’s transfer business in this window has been a bit underwhelming.”

Stoke make late push for Rangers centre-back

English Championship club Stoke City are preparing a late loan move for Rangers defender Ben Davies.

The former Preston North End and Liverpool centre-back moved to Ibrox last summer and made 38 appearances across all competitions during his first season with the club. However, there have been reports suggesting Davies is surplus to requirements and Rangers manager Michael Beale is said to be open to a late deal to free up wages to sign Leicester City defender Harry Souttar.

The Daily Record have reported Stoke are preparing to make a last-ditch attempt to sign Davies on a season-long loan move as they look to boost their squad ahead of the 11pm deadline.

Motherwell boss impressed with new loan signing

Blackburn Rovers youngster Georgie Gent can take the ‘next step in his development’ at Motherwell after signing a season-long loan deal at Fir Park.

That was the verdict of Steelmen boss Stuart Kettlewell after he secured a deadline day deal for the former Manchester City academy defender. Gent has penned a new deal with parent club Blackburn but will hope to impress Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson during his time with Kettlewell’s men.

Speaking to the club website, the Well boss said: “Getting Georgie in provides us with strength and depth in a position that we needed. Georgie came through at Manchester City, which I think shows how impressive he was from a young age. He has since developed well at Blackburn and got plenty minutes for his age. This is his next step in development, playing first-team football.”

Livingston confirm Goncalves departure

Livingston have revealed striker Esmael Goncalves has left the club after they agreed to mutually terminate his contract.

The 32-year-old joined Livi on a free transfer last summer and spent the second half of last season on loan at Raith Rovers. However, he will now become a free agent after his deal at the Tony Macaroni Arena was brought to a premature end.

