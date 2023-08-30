Celtic confirm latest summer signing with Liverpool defender ‘set to arrive’ on loan
The latest Celtic transfer news as Brendan Rodgers completes his latest signing with the arrival of £3.5m winger Luis Palma.
Celtic have confirmed the signing of winger Luis Palma on a five year contract, subject to international clearance on the deal.
The Honduras international arrives for a fee reportedly in the region of £3.5 million from Greek club Aris. In an official statement on the club website, the 23-year old spoke about his delight at joining the Glasgow club and said: “I could not be any happier with today’s news. It is a very special day for me and an honour to be announced as a Celtic player. I can’t wait to be part of this great club, a club I know all about as one of the great names in world football.
“I know that Celtic always aims to play football the right way, a team that entertains and has a pedigree of winning and delivering success, and this is what I want to be part of. I have spoken to the manager and I’m really looking forward to joining him and my team-mates and starting my journey with such a brilliant club.
“I have already had so many messages of support and I thank all our fans for the welcome I have been given. I can’t wait to play in front of the Celtic supporters and I will do all I can to bring our fans good football and some good moments.”
Meanwhile, another new signing looks to be following very soon with Sky Sports news reporting that Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is heading to Celtic Park on a season long loan. The 26-year old, who has previously had loan spells at VfB Stuttgart and AFC Bournemouth, has very much been a fringe player at Anfield in recent years and only made 5 appearances across all competitions last season with just two of those coming in the Premier League.