Celtic confirm latest summer signing with Liverpool defender ‘set to arrive’ on loan

The latest Celtic transfer news as Brendan Rodgers completes his latest signing with the arrival of £3.5m winger Luis Palma.

Celtic have confirmed the signing of winger Luis Palma on a five year contract, subject to international clearance on the deal.

The Honduras international arrives for a fee reportedly in the region of £3.5 million from Greek club Aris. In an official statement on the club website, the 23-year old spoke about his delight at joining the Glasgow club and said: “I could not be any happier with today’s news. It is a very special day for me and an honour to be announced as a Celtic player. I can’t wait to be part of this great club, a club I know all about as one of the great names in world football.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I know that Celtic always aims to play football the right way, a team that entertains and has a pedigree of winning and delivering success, and this is what I want to be part of. I have spoken to the manager and I’m really looking forward to joining him and my team-mates and starting my journey with such a brilliant club.

“I have already had so many messages of support and I thank all our fans for the welcome I have been given. I can’t wait to play in front of the Celtic supporters and I will do all I can to bring our fans good football and some good moments.”