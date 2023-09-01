Celtic eye free agent and reject bid on transfer deadline day

Transfer news and rumours including the latest on what Celtic are up to on deadline day

Brendan Rodgers is eyeing up a move for a former Champions League winner as Celtic aim to bolster their left back options.

The Scottish champions have been linked with a number of names throughout the summer including former captain Kieran Tierney who eventually completed a loan move to Real Sociedad.

But it now appears likely that they will make a move for former England international Ryan Bertrand.

The 34-year-old has been without a club since leaving Leicester City at the end of last season following a two year spell working under Rodgers at the King Power Stadium.

The 19-time England international has known Rodgers for a long time and he was also a member of the Chelsea youth team when Rodgers was in charge of the Blues reserve team squad.

Bertrand went on to progress to the Chelsea senior team after various loan spells at Bournemouth, Oldham Athletic, Norwich City, Reading, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa.

He made a total of 28 Premier League appearances for Chelsea and was selected in the starting lineup for their Champions League final victory over Bayern Munich.

Bertrand’s most successful stint came during a seven-year stay at Southampton when he was an ever-present in a team which qualified for the Europa League.

His two-year stay at Leicester was less successful and he made just four Premier League appearances in two years as the Foxes were relegated from the top-flight.

Bertrand is currently without a club, but he remains keen to kickstart his career after injury. Reports claim he has been offered to Celtic as a free agent, according to the Daily Record.

Celtic reject six figure bid for teenage prospect

Celtic youngster Rocco Vata emerged in the first team at just 18 years of age under the guidance of Ange Postecoglou and he made four substitute appearances.

The teenager is yet to establish himself as a first team regular but he is likely to be granted even more opportunities this season after the departure of Jota to Saudi Arabia.

However, the Hoops may face a battle to keep hold of their young asset and they have reportedly turned down a six-figure bid from Nottingham Forest for the winger.

The Irishman is entering the last year of his contract with the club and the likes of Bologna, Juventus and AC Milan have also enquired about the players availability.