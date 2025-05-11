The latest headlines relating to Rangers and Celtic on Sunday afternoon

Celtic displayed their champion quality as they came from behind to beat Hibs 3-1 at Parkhead on Saturday, while Rangers will bid to end a seven-game winless streak when they take on Aberdeen at Ibrox this afternoon.

Martiny Boyle opened the scoring for Hibs before Nicolas Kuhn, Adam Idah and Reo Hatate turned the game on its head and ensured Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops inflicted just a second defeat in 20 league games on Hibs. Here are some of the latest headlines surrounding both Glasgow giants...

Former Rangers & Northern Ireland fears for unsettled squad

Northern Ireland icon Jimmy Nicholl is urging Rangers to appoint a new manager ASAP - or risk starting the new season without a settled squad in place.

With 49ers Enterprises still a few weeks away from completing their high-profile takeover of the club, no decision has yet been made on Philippe Clement’s permanent successor.

Seven days on from interim boss Barry Ferguson demanding a quick decision after last Sunday’s 1-1 Old Firm draw against Celtic, there remains no clarity on the managerial situation with newly-appointed sporting director Kevin Thelwell not officially starting in his role until his Everton contract expires in the summer.

Ex-Gers star Nicholl is growing increasingly concerned by the lack of movement, admitting: “Sometimes when you’re interim gaffer you just sit tight and see how things work out. But Barry has come out and said it, the importance of naming a manager now. If you don’t have things in place then suddenly next season catches up on you.

“If there’s going to be a big turnaround of players then, unless they’ve been doing their homework in advance, they’re going to find it difficult to get a squad settled before the season. Nobody wants to see this dragging on. It just shortens your time of working. And getting down to business. Has Barry done enough to deserve it? I don’t think he’s out of the race.”

Nicholl insists a major turnaround is required at Ibrox but is warning supporters they’ll need to be patient, adding: “Supporters won’t want to hear that! But you have to make sure you’re competing the best you can. And it’s going to be a wee while unless something really dramatic happens.”

Celtic & Everton target namedrops defender he admires most

Celtic transfer target Veljko Milosavljevic has revealed the former Hoops hero and current Liverpool star he likes to model his game on in anticipation of a summer move away from Red Star Belgrade.

The Hoops have, this week, been linked with a move for the 17-year-old defender who has been tipped to become one of the brightest young prospects to emerge from the Balkans.

And the Serbian stopper admits he admires former Parkhead idol Virgil van Dijk, stating: “My role model in football is Virgil van Dijk. He is the best.”