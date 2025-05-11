The latest headlines when it comes to Rangers and Celtic.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers and Celtic’s campaigns in a domestic sense are all but done but that isn’t stopping talk of the future.

The Ibrox club will end this season trophyless but are hunting a new manager amid a proposed takeover by 49ers Enterprises. Barry Ferguson is currently the interim gaffer and will want to end this campaign strong to strengthen his case for possibly going full-time in the gig.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic are the Premiership champions but Brendan Rodgers and co won’t stand still when it comes to improving his team, with eyes on a Treble by beating Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final later this month. Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to Rangers and Celtic.

Fabrizio Romano Liverpool transfer update on Celtic favourite

One transfer storyline this summer will be the Liverpool search to replace Trent Alexander Arnold, who is departing at the end of his contract with the Premier League champions. One name who has been linked with the position is Jeremie Frimpong, who spent 18 months in Hoops between 2019-2021 before moving on to Bayer Leverkusen. There, he has won the Bundesliga and established himself as one of the world’s best in his role. Transfer guru Romano has predicted that as the summer window rolls on, the Dutch international is likely to angle for Liverpool.

He said on X of the former Celtic star: “Liverpool are well informed on Jeremie Frimpong situation and how the installments are defined for his €35/40m release clause. He remains one of the main names on the shortlist to replace Trent with Frimpong expected to be eventually keen on the move.”

Next Rangers manager ‘wildcard’

There are a number of names linked with the vacancy of manager at Rangers and a recent report has suggested that foreign names are on the agenda alongside the likes of Steven Gerrard. Domenico Tedesco is one name mentioned, last with Belgium and previously being the boss at Schalke, Spartak Moscow and RB Leipzig. The Daily Record state “among the leaked names is a suggestion that a number of foreign candidates are being considered - with oddsmakers making Tedesco a wildcard for the hot seat this summer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has now spoken out with regards what comes next amid a claim he’s a ‘laptop manager’. Tedesco said: “I don't think there's a coach these days who doesn't use a laptop. It simply saves time. Some software only runs on laptops. But I think I already know what the questions were always aiming for. Tactics are something I enjoy.

"Working with a laptop and analysing games, I really enjoy that, and then developing ideas. But the much more important thing is team leadership. You're dealing with people. They have to play for you, they have to be passionate about you, they have to run for you. And that's the most important thing. Team leadership, the connection to the team, to the individual players. Of course, a laptop can't reproduce that, not even with AI or something."