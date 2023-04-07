Celtic have won four of the last seven meetings between the sides, with Rangers searching for their first derby win since August 2021.

The latest Old Firm derby is upon us, with Celtic and Rangers clashing for the fourth time this season in what is sure to be another enthralling Scottish Premiership spectacle in Glasgow’s East End.

The Hoops have come out on top in four of the last seven meeting between the two sides, with the Light Blues searching for their first derby win since August 2021. Celtic Park hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for the Ibrox club in recent years but Michael Beale’s men will know the simply cannot afford to lose at the home of their bitter city rivals on Saturday.

With Ange Postecoglou’s side holding a nine-point advantage at the top of the table with eight games left to play, the Gers will be desperate to claim maximum points and make amends for that painful Viaplay Cup final defeat at Hampden Park in February.

Rangers and Celtic meet for the fourth time this season on Saturday (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Celtic managed to secure a late share of the spoils in their previous league encounter at Ibrox in January, with talisman Kyogo Furuhashi netting an 88th minute equaliser. It was a huge missed opportunity for Beale and his players and they haven’t been able to put a dent into the holders lead, despite embarking on an impressive winning streak of their own.

So where will this weekend’s match be won and lost? Here, we identfy four key battles to keep an eye out for:

Cameron Carter-Vickers vs Alfredo Morelos

Celtic have been on the ball from the referee’s first whistle in recent derby outings, with Rangers paying the price for their slows starts which has often had a major say on the outcome at Parkhead over the previous two clashes. That visitorsmust find a way to combat that early storm, especially in front of 60,000 home fans. Alfredo Morelos will look to provide an outball and the Colombian has a massive task on his hands if given the nod over Antonio Colak. Trying to impose yourself on Carter-Vickers, who has been a rock at the heart of the Hoops defence, will be a difficult task but the Gers striker must bring his A-game and his shooting boots.

Daizen Maeda vs James Tavernier

Celtic have enjoyed a lot of joy down both flanks in this fixture of late and Japanese speedster Maeda is nailed on to start in these big games due to his outstanding workrate both in and out of possession and the threat he poses in behind. Tavernier will be eager to push forward at every opportunity and Maeda will be key in trying to eliminate the right-back’s influence. The Rangers captain is also deadly from set pieces or dead ball situations, so Celtic’s discipline will be an important factor, particularly if Argentine Alexandro Bernabei makes his derby debut at left-back.

Kyogo Furuhashi vs Connor Goldson

Keeping tabs on Celtic’s prolific striker for 90 minutes is never an easy task and Goldson faces a huge afternoon at a venue Rangers have struggled at in recent visits. Kyogo’s move is excellent and he’ll be looking to exploit any gaps or signs of weakness in the visitors backline. Experienced Goldson, one of Rangers strongest on-field leaders, will shoulder the responsibility of ensuring the Japanese star does not add to his already outstanding goal tally for the season. Furuhashi was at his best in the Viaplay Cup final, scoring both goals for the Hoops as they retained the trophy. Is a repeat performance in the offing or can Goldson keep him quiet?

Callum McGregor vs Todd Cantwell / Malik Tillman