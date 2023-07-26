Celtic and Rangers are hard at work preparing for the start of the 2023/24 season with both clubs midway through an intensive pre-season programme.

The Hoops are back in action this weekend when they travel across to Ireland to face Premier League side Wolves in a friendly, while the Light Blues face Greek giants Olympiacos tonight. We have rounded up all the latest transfer news surrounding both Glasgow clubs on Wednesday, July 26.

Rangers £6m bid ‘accepted’ for Feyenoord striker

The Ibrox side have had an improved FOURTH bid worth around £6million accepted by Feyenoord for striker Danilo, according to reports.

The 24-year-old Brazilian, who scored 12 goals for the Eredivisie side last season, has been the subject of major transfer interest in recent weeks and it seems Michael Beale is closing to securing the player’s signature.

A long-term target for the Light Blues, an initial fee of £5.2m plus four potential add-ons has been agreed for the frontman between the two parties, with personal terms still to be agreed. However, a move is expected to be finalised in the coming days after it was confirmed Danilo is no longer training with the Dutch outfit.

1908.nl report he has already said his goodbye to his teammates at Feyenoord’s training ground and could arrive in Glasgow soon in what is a huge boost for the club ahead of the new season getting underway on August 5. A deal could be completed in time for Saturday’s final pre-season friendly match against Hoffenheim.

Celtic winger ‘ends’ transfer exit talk

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed Liel Abada wants to remain at Celtic after having an “open conversation” with the Israeli winger - and reckons he can take his game to the next level.

Abada was tipped to leave Parkhead this summer amid interest from European giants Ajax and Fenerbahce, with the youngster yet to sign a new contract. However, the 21-year-old is believed to have made it clear that he wants to stick around at the Hoops for the forseeable future.

Rodgers stated: “We had a nice conversation, a really open conversation, when I came in. He sat in the office and I just wanted to know what his ambitions were and what he wanted to achieve. He is very keen and he really wants to be here to improve.

”But he also understands there needs to be competition when you are at a top club. That pushes you. Overall I like his game when I was watching from afar. I like his runs and he has a real killer instinct in front of goal. You don’t get that many goals unless you want to score - which I love. There are other areas we can look at to help him get to another level.”

