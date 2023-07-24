The start of the 2023/24 campaign for Celtic and Rangers is drawing closer with both sides’ currently locked in intensive pre-season preparations ahead of the competitive action getting underway.

The Hoops are due to return to Glasgow in the next 24 hours following their successful week-long tour of Japan, while the Light Blues defeated German second tier outfit Hamburg on Saturday ahead of facing European opposition in another warm-up match in midweek.

We have rounded up all the latest transfer news surrounding both Glasgow clubs on Monday, July 24.

Rangers set to ‘miss out’ on Bassey windfall

Calvin Bassey has been told he is free to leave Ajax this summer, despite the versatile defender wanting to stay and fight for his first-team place.

Fulham have made an initial offer of around '£15m' for Ajax defender and Brighton & Hove Albion transfer target Calvin Bassey, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic. Picture by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

English Premier League side Fulham have reportedly agreed a deal to sign the Nigerian international - 12 months on from his big money departure from Ibrox. The 23-year-old joined the Dutch giants for an initial £19m plus add-ons but the switch hasn’t gone to plan, having failed to recapture the form which saw him play a crucial role in helping the Ibrox club reach the Europa League final.

A move back to the UK looks to be on the cards and that clause would ordinarily mean Rangers would get a cut of any future sell-on fee. However, GlasgowWorld understands that is NOT the case, with reports claiming that a transfer sell-on fee was only due to kick in if Ajax made a profit on Bassey.

It now seems increasingly likely the Amsterdam outfit will have to accept a slight loss on what the paid for him, with manager Maurice Steijn admitting he has advised it would be best for B to move on as the Eredivisie side look to free up some cash to bring in new recruits.

Steijn said: “Because of the money, because if he goes, we can strengthen ourselves considerably. I told him that honestly. He’s had a very tough year last season. Everyone gets a second chance and if he does better than anyone else he will play. But chances are - especially if we get a new left back or left central defender - he won’t play.”

Ex-Celtic defender ‘targeted’ for Saudi Arabia move

Former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is attempting to bring Jack Hendry to Al-Ettifaq on a permanent basis - with the towering ex-Celtic centre-back expected to quit Belgian side Club Brugge as part of a shock link-up.

The big-spending Saudi club are currently working on deals to sign Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson (rumours around £12m) and freed Lyon striker Moussa Dembele. Scotland international Hendry could become their third new arrival this week as Gerrard looks to add to his contingent of players just a matter of weeks after taking on the job.

According to Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Hendry will finalise a lucrative contract with Al-Ettifaq on a ‘permanent deal, pending a medical’.

The former Parkhead flop started his career in Celtic’s youth academy at the age of nine before being released as a 16-year-old. He enjoyed spells at Partick Thistle and Dundee before re-joining to the Hoops for a second stint where he featured just 27 times.