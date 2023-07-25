The start of the 2023/24 season for Celtic and Rangers is edging nearer with both Glasgow giants midway through an intensive pre-season programme.

The Hoops are back in Glasgow following their summer tour of Japan, while the Light Blues are warming up for another difficult friendly test against Greek giants Olympiacos on Wednesday night. We have rounded up all the latest transfer news surrounding both Glasgow clubs on Tuesday, July 25.

Rangers ‘finalise deal’ now to sign LAFC midfielder

Jose Cifuentes will become a Rangers player immediately, with the Ibrox side willing to pay Los Angeles FC a transfer fee to bring him to Glasgow imminently.

The Ecuador international agreed a pre-contract with the Light Blues last week as Michael Beale closed in on his eighth signing of the summer but The Athletic state an agreement is close to completition to land the 24-year-old this summer rather than having to wait until his contract expires at the end of the MLS season in December.

Described as a box-to-box central midfielder, Cifuentes was part of the Ecuador Under-20 side that finished third at the 2019 World Cup. He has since gone on to earn 16 senior national team caps and played a leading role in helping LAFC win the MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield last year, appearing in all but one of the club’s 37 league games.

Cifuentes could be joined in Govan by Feyenoord striker Danilo, with the Gers on the verge of securing a £6million deal in what has been an extremely busy off-season for the club.

Celtic defensive target ‘wants’ Italy move

Volendam defender Xavier Mbuyamba is reportedly nearing a move to Serie B outfit U.C. Sampdoria after the Italian club submitted a €1.5million (£1.2m) bid to secure his signature.

The towering 21-year-old Dutch centre-back has already agreed personal terms with the Genoa-based club, and transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano claims the player ‘wants’ the move to happen this summer.

Reports in the Netherlands previously linked highly-rated Mbuyamba - likened to Virgil van Dijk - with Celtic and EFL Championship side Watford after admitting his next transfer must be a ”step up” in level for his future, while hinting he would prefer to stay in his homeland.

Speaking earlier this month, Mbuyamba said: “The transfer window is not over yet and there are clubs who are interested, I don’t deny that. But for now I just focus on FC Volendam. I’m not going to name any clubs who want me, but of course, it has to be a good step up. I’m not going to a comparable club or make a very small step upwards. But I don’t necessarily want to go abroad. The Netherlands would be good for me.”

