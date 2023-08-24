Register
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Team news: Rangers vs PSV Eindhoven starting line-ups confirmed
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

13 Celtic deals that can still be completed before transfer window closes - gallery

The summer transfer window is rapidly nearing an end but there is still plenty of deal that Celtic could finalise this month.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 24th Aug 2023, 07:00 BST

The clock is ticking down towards the end of the summer transfer window and Celtic are in need of recruits according to manager Brendan Rodgers.

A busy end to the window is expected at Parkhead, with a number of potential incomings and outgoings being worked on behind the scenes.

The Hoops have been linked with a number of players in various positions in recent weeks, but a current defensive injury crisis may force Rodgers to prioritise that area of his team after recently dipping into the market to sign Gustaf Lagerbielke from Swedish club IF Elfsborg.

There are also major doubts over the future of Japanese midfielder Reo Hatate, who is understood to have rejected a contract extension amid interest from clubs in the Premier League and Saudi Arabia. Celtic officials are determined to keep hold of him, with talks set to continue with the player’s representatives.

Here, GlasgowWorld takes a look at the 13 pieces of transfer business that Celtic could still look to complete before the deadline:

Celtic are said to have ‘entered talks’ with Premier League side Wolves over the Portuguese winger. Rodgers has set his sights on further reinforcements and the frozen out £12m-rated star could be on the move to Parkhead.

1. Daniel Podence - IN

Celtic are said to have ‘entered talks’ with Premier League side Wolves over the Portuguese winger. Rodgers has set his sights on further reinforcements and the frozen out £12m-rated star could be on the move to Parkhead.

On a reported £21k-per-week at Celtic, it’s easy to see why the Swiss international is in no rush to leave Glasgow. It’s been clear for some time he has not future at the club, but his lofty wages have prevented him from making a permanent exit. Basel are considering a move for the 26-year-old former West Ham striker.

2. Albian Ajeti - OUT

On a reported £21k-per-week at Celtic, it’s easy to see why the Swiss international is in no rush to leave Glasgow. It’s been clear for some time he has not future at the club, but his lofty wages have prevented him from making a permanent exit. Basel are considering a move for the 26-year-old former West Ham striker.

It’s unlikely the Montenegrin will be moved on so soon, but rumours have suggested his client should look at other transfer options as he struggles to nail down a place in the team. Has been limited to late cameo appearances so far this season.

3. Sead Haksabanovic - OUT

It’s unlikely the Montenegrin will be moved on so soon, but rumours have suggested his client should look at other transfer options as he struggles to nail down a place in the team. Has been limited to late cameo appearances so far this season.

In a long-distance relationship with his girlfriend who lives in Australia, the Swiss keeper has rarely featured for the Hoops since joining from Dundee United after a successful four-year spell at Tannadice. Perhaps a move Down Under is in the offing if he’s looking to be closer to his partner (similar to Carl Starfelt’s situation).

4. Benjamin Siegrist - OUT

In a long-distance relationship with his girlfriend who lives in Australia, the Swiss keeper has rarely featured for the Hoops since joining from Dundee United after a successful four-year spell at Tannadice. Perhaps a move Down Under is in the offing if he’s looking to be closer to his partner (similar to Carl Starfelt’s situation). Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Transfer rumoursScottish Football