The summer transfer window is rapidly nearing an end but there is still plenty of deal that Celtic could finalise this month.

The clock is ticking down towards the end of the summer transfer window and Celtic are in need of recruits according to manager Brendan Rodgers.

A busy end to the window is expected at Parkhead, with a number of potential incomings and outgoings being worked on behind the scenes.

The Hoops have been linked with a number of players in various positions in recent weeks, but a current defensive injury crisis may force Rodgers to prioritise that area of his team after recently dipping into the market to sign Gustaf Lagerbielke from Swedish club IF Elfsborg.

There are also major doubts over the future of Japanese midfielder Reo Hatate, who is understood to have rejected a contract extension amid interest from clubs in the Premier League and Saudi Arabia. Celtic officials are determined to keep hold of him, with talks set to continue with the player’s representatives.

Here, GlasgowWorld takes a look at the 13 pieces of transfer business that Celtic could still look to complete before the deadline:

1 . Daniel Podence - IN Celtic are said to have ‘entered talks’ with Premier League side Wolves over the Portuguese winger. Rodgers has set his sights on further reinforcements and the frozen out £12m-rated star could be on the move to Parkhead.

2 . Albian Ajeti - OUT On a reported £21k-per-week at Celtic, it’s easy to see why the Swiss international is in no rush to leave Glasgow. It’s been clear for some time he has not future at the club, but his lofty wages have prevented him from making a permanent exit. Basel are considering a move for the 26-year-old former West Ham striker.

3 . Sead Haksabanovic - OUT It’s unlikely the Montenegrin will be moved on so soon, but rumours have suggested his client should look at other transfer options as he struggles to nail down a place in the team. Has been limited to late cameo appearances so far this season.