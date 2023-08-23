Rangers were held to a 2-2 draw against PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their Champions League play-off tie last night, while Celtic have shifted their focus on to Saturday’s latest round of domestic fixtures.

Michael Beale was satisfied with his team’s performance against the Dutch side, leaving the tie wide open and up for grabs, while Brendan Rodgers have vowed the Hoops will bounce back from their Viaplay Cup exit at Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Just 8 days remain before the summer transfer window closes and there could yet be movement in both directions at the two Glasgow clubs. Here are the latest transfer news headlines on Wednesday, August 23:

Celtic star ‘rejects’ contract extension offer

Reo Hatate has reportedly turned down a contract extension at Celtic amid interest from English Premier League clubs.

Celtic's Reo Hatate was benched for the 4-2 win over Ross County in the opening Scottish Premiership match of the season. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Japanese midfielder - under contract until 2026 - was one of the Hoops’ standout players last season as they landed a historic domestic Treble. Currently sidelined with a calf injury, Hatate didn’t start either of Celtic’s first two league matches.

Parkhead officials had hopes to extend the 25-year-old’s stay in Glasgow’s East End on an improved deal before the transfer window closes next week after opening talks with the player’s representatitive.

However, the Scottish Sun claim fresh terms offered to the 25-year-old have been turned down, meaning Hatate won’t join fellow countrymen Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi in committing to a longer deal.

As things stand, Celtic would have to increase their offer to convince Hatate to prolong his stay, two years after joining the club from J1-League Kawasaki Frontale. He has recently been linked with Brighton and Tottenham and has also attracted interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Ex-Rangers defender expresses ‘desire’ to win Malmo deal

Free agent Filip Helander has spoken about his desire to win a contract at Swedish club Malmo after leaving Ibrox earlier this summer.

The 30-year-old central defender is stillsearching for his next club after being released by the Scottish giants having failed to kick a ball last season through a long-term injury.

The Sweden international has since returned to his homeland and has been training with his former club throughout pre-season as he attempts to re-ignite his faltering career. He has featured in a number of reserve games in an effort to win over potential suitors.