In Pictures: 14 Celtic bars around the world to watch Sunday’s match against Rangers

Some of the best bars across the world to watch Celtic take on Rangers this weekend

Celtic are renowned for having a worldwide fan base with pockets of fans found all across the world, meaning that it is always likely that you’ll be able to find somewhere to watch a game.

Sunday’s match at Ibrox will be a huge test for Brendan Rodgers’ side who will be looking to put things right after disappointing results against Kilmarnock and St Johnstone in recent weeks.

There will be no Celtic fans in the ground on Sunday, and with people still making the most of the weather abroad at this time of year we’ve put together a list of bars across the globe to watch Sunday’s fixture with fellow Celtic fans.

1 . The Harp Bar The Harp Bar in Paris will be showing Sunday’s derby fixture live with it also being the home of the French Celtic Supporters Club.

2 . The Lord Alfred The Lord Alfred pub is home to the Brisbane CSC who are regularly visited by Celtic legend and Lisbon Lion Willie Wallace who lives on the Gold Coast.

3 . Jack Demsey’s Jack Demsey’s in New York is the home of the Manhattan No1 CSC with Sunday’s derby clash being shown live.