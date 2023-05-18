Celtic have secured the Scottish Premiership title and are preparing to face St Mirren on Saturday, while Rangers have missed out on silverware this season and take on Hibernian at Easter Road on Sunday.

Meanwhile, transfer news stories continue to dominate the headlines. Here is the latest on both Glasgow clubs on Thursday, May 18:

Scales transfer decision ‘on hold’ until summer

Celtic’s future plans for versatile Irish defender Liam Scales will not be decided until the summer, admits Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou with Liam Scales in October 2021 - the Irish defender has been on loan at Aberdeen this season. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The 24-year-old has enjoyed an impressive season-long loan spell at Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen, particularly since Barry Robson took charge of the Dons in late January following Jim Goodwin’s dismissal.

The Pittodrie outfit have expressed their interest in signing Scales on a permanent basis for next term, but Postecoglou has confirmed any conversations regarding outgoing players will be handled once the season is completed.

He admitted: “We’ll wait until the summer. It’s good to see Liam doing so well at Aberdeen. When you put guys out on loan you hope they get good experience and make an impact. Liam has done that and I know Barry Robson and the club have been really happy with him.

“But those decisions will be made at the end of the year. We’ll see what’s best for him and the club. The guys will all need some sort of clarity moving forward. We will look at them all on an individual basis. We’ll get to that when the time is right.”

Premier League club to ‘hijack’ Butland Rangers move

Rangers summer swoop for experienced goalkeeper Jack Butland looks in doubt - with the Scottish Sun reporting that Manchester United want to retain the Englishman for next season.

The 30-year-old has spent the campaign on loan at Old Trafford from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace and with his contract expiring at Selhurst Park this summer, Gers boss Michael Beale was exploring a Bosman deal for the shot-stopper.

It was understood an offer of regular first-team action would entice Butland north of the border after spending much of the season as understudy to David de Gea. But the Red Devils are said to be ready to double the salary offer made to Butland by the Ibrox club.

Rangers were willing to match his wage package at Palace in a bid to lure him to Govan, but it appears Erik ten Hag has decided he wants Butland to return next season as cover if he is happy to bank more cash without featuring regularly.