14 players that could leave Celtic during summer transfer window - gallery

With the summer transfer window just around the corner, in-demand Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will be looking to make changes to his squad as he aims to continue the club’s domestic dominance, while eyeing improvement in European competition.

The Hoops boss has delivered four trophies during his first two season in charge at Parkhead and is firmly on track to add his name to the small list of managers to guide the Scottish champions to a historic Treble. Celtic retained the Scottish Premiership title earlier this month and successfully defended the League Cup trophy back in February after defeating bitter Glasgow rivals Rangers 2-1 at Hampden Park.

As is often the case when it comes to a transfer window, a number of fringe players and non-first team regulars face an anxious wait to learn if they will be part of the Australian’s long-term plans. Celtic already have the vast majority of their playing squad already under contract beyond the summer but there is still expected to be some movement in terms of incomings and outgoings.

Postecoglou, who is set to hold talks with Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy about the vacant managerial role at the Prmier League club after the Scottish Cup final this weekend, will want to make strides in the Champions League after the club picked up just two points from a possible 18 during their group stage campaign after being drawn against Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk and RB Leipzig last year.

That will mean adding further quality to his already-impressive crop of players and retaining a number of his current stars, such as talisman Kyogo Furuhashi. Here, we take a look at 14 players that could leave the club or face an uncertain future.:

2 . Vasilis Barkas - (Leave) Contract expires: May 2024 - The £4.5m flop Greek stopper has been frozen out of the first team picture at Celtic and is set to return from a successful loan spell at Dutch side FC Utrecht. His permanent future seemingly lies away from Parkhead, with a return to the Netherlands a strong possibility. Photo: Claus Fisker - SNS Group

3 . Conor Hazard - (Leave) Contract expires: May 2023 - Returned from a year-long loan spell in Finland with champions HJK Helsinki in December but unlikely to be kept on beyond the end of the season. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

4 . Stephen Welsh - (Uncertain) Contract expires: May 2025 -It’s been a frustrating season for the centre-back who was willing to leave on loan in January to pursue more game time elsewhere. That could well be the case again this summer. Photo: INA FASSBENDER