Watch the moment Celtic lift the Scottish Premiership trophy for season 2022/23

The Hoops returned to form ahead of next weekend’s Scottish Cup final with a dominant 5-0 victory over Aberdeen on Trophy Day.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 27th May 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 27th May 2023, 16:12 BST

Celtic finally got their hands on the Scottish Premiership title at the end of another highly successful season following a 5-0 thrashing of Aberdeen on the final weekend of the league campaign.

The Hoops hadn’t won any of their past three matches since wrapping up the title at Tynecastle earlier this month but alarm bells were hardly ringing as Ange Postecoglou opted to heavily rotate his starting line-up in an attempt to give the majority of his first-team squad and a number of youth prospects some valuable game time.

This was the sort of performance that will have been an ideal jolt to the system for the champions of the Scottish Cup final at Hampden next weekend as they move within 90 minutes of a record-breaking eighth domestic Treble.

The third-placed Dons were ruthlessly swept aside, with talisman Kyogo Furuhashi leading from the front as he added another two goals to his excellent tally for the season. The Japanese striker limped off injured, which will be a slight concern to fans with the clash against Championship side Inverness just seven days way.

But South Korean international Oh Hyeon-gyu certainly stepped up to fill that void late on to notch a double of his own, with Carl Starfelt’s header icing the cake for Celtic.

Here is the moment Hoops skipper Callum McGregor hoisted the trophy aloft in front of the packed stands inside the stadium:

