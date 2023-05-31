The Australian has gained plenty of admirers after restoring the Parkhead club’s domestic dominance since taking charge in 2021.

Tottenham are preparing to step up their interest in Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, according to a report.

The English Premier League side are still looking for a permanent replacement for Antonio Conte who was sacked in March. Caretaker boss Cristian Stellini was dismissed a month later before Ryan Mason took over the reins on an interim basis until the end of the season as Spurs finished outside the European spots in eight place.

Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Naglesmann was viewed as the early front-runner for the job, but he was ruled out earlier this month. That led the North London club to turn their attention to Feyenoord’s head coach Arne Slot, but the Dutchman declared he wanted to remain with the Eredisive champions and has since penned a new deal at De Kuip.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is expecting the club to be "tested" by incoming transfer bids this summer. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Last week, Hoops boss Postecoglou became a leading contender for the role and was installed as the new bookmakers favourite, with SkyBet.com removing the market this morning.

According to the London Evening Standard, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy - leading the club’s managerial search and a director of football - has been impressed by the Australian’s impact at Parkhead since his appointment two seasons ago. The report states that ‘serious discussions’ could begin with the 57-year-old after Saturday’s Scottish Cup final.

It is also claimed he has ‘personal connections’ to the Spurs boardroom with incoming chief football officer Scott Munn a fellow Australian, who is believed to know Postecoglou personally.

Postecoglou is attempting to etch his name into the club’s history books this weekend by joining an elite group of managers to have won the Treble with Celtic. Having already lifted the League Cup and Scottish Premiership title this season, Celtic can clinch a record-breaking EIGHTH domestic treble with victory over Championship side Inverness at Hampden Park.

He has transformed the club following his arrival from J-League outfit Yokohama F. Marinos in the summer of 2021, winning four out of a possible five trophies available so far. His work has earned plenty of plaudits, with the Aussie linked with a number of Premier League vacancies in recent months.

Addressing the links to Spurs at the weekend, Postecoglou, who is on a 12-month rolling contract, said: “I’ve been asked about these things plenty - and yet I’m still here. It doesn’t (come onto my radar) and anyone who knows me knows whats important is the here and now - I’ve never planned anything in my football career.

“My ambitions are to enjoy tomorrow and then try to win a cup final and make it a special year. It’s not every year you have the opportunity to win a treble and if anyone thinks I’m thinking anything other than that they don’t know me. I know that’s not how football works. You can’t as manager chart a course to be in a certain position at the certain time.”

