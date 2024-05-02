Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celtic and Rangers continue their battle at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and with just a handful of games left to play, the pressure is on. The two sides will meet in the final Old Firm clash of the league season next weekend, which could throw another curveball into this title race.

As things stand, the Hoops boast a three-point advantage but will need to be perfect between now and the end of the season to avoid Rangers sneaking up on them. Both sides have also been linked with new recruits this summer already and will have a strong reach based on their thrilling title battle. Let’s dive into some of the latest headlines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

16-assist Celtic star ‘turning heads’

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic may have their work cut out this summer as clubs are once again in pursuit of Matt O’Riley. According to Corriere dello Sport, Inter Milan are targeting the midfielder for a second time, having been interested back in January alongside Atlético Madrid. The European powerhouses were reportedly ‘rejected’ as Brendan Rodgers convinced O’Riley to stay until at least the end of the season.

Inter are expected to potentially try again in the summer to sign the 23-year-old, who has attracted a lot of attention with his performances this season. O’Riley has tallied 14 goals and 16 assists across all competitions so far and has seven goalscoring contributions in his last six Premiership appearances.

Rangers ‘discuss’ six-goal winger

Rangers are looking to bolster their options in attack this summer and have reportedly ‘discussed’ the idea of signing Australian winger Raphael Borges Rodrigues. That’s according to Football Scotland, who claim that the club see him as a solid option to deploy in the immediate but he also fits the criteria of signing young, cheap players to sell for profit further down the line.

Rodrigues signed for A-League Men’s side Macarthur in July and has turned a lot of heads with his performances this season. The 20-year-old is confident playing on both the left and right wing and has contributed six goals and two assists so far.