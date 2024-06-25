21 celebrity Celtic fans in pictures including famous actors, singers and comedians

By Harry Mail
Published 25th Jun 2024, 21:00 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2024, 21:10 BST

Here are some of Celtic’s most high profile celebrity fans, including actors, comedians and more.

Celtic fans can be found all around the world. The Hoops have an extremely strong fanbase and are backed in large numbers wherever they play.

They play in their iconic green and white hoops and have a host of celebrity supporters. The Glasgow giants average well over 55,000 fans at every home game at Celtic Park.

Brendan Rodgers’ side won the Scottish Premiership title once again this year ahead of their city rivals Rangers. They also got their hands on the Scottish Cup.

Ahead of the upcoming 2024/25 season, we take a look at some of their most famous supporters...

The Scottish singer and frontman of Primal Scream said in 2021 that the biggest love in his life is Celtic FC.

1. Bobby Gillespie, musician

The Scottish singer and frontman of Primal Scream said in 2021 that the biggest love in his life is Celtic FC. | Getty Images

The Scottish snooker icon is a fierce Celtic fan and loves to watch his side take on Rangers.

2. John Higgins, snooker player

The Scottish snooker icon is a fierce Celtic fan and loves to watch his side take on Rangers. | Getty Images

The 'Line of Duty' star and Soccer Aid regular is a diehard Hoops supporter.

3. Martin Compston, actor

The 'Line of Duty' star and Soccer Aid regular is a diehard Hoops supporter. | Getty Images for Stella Artois

Stephen Farrelly, or Sheamus inside the WWE ring, supports Celtic and Liverpool, as well as NFL side the Tennessee Titans.

4. Sheamus, wrestler

Stephen Farrelly, or Sheamus inside the WWE ring, supports Celtic and Liverpool, as well as NFL side the Tennessee Titans. | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.