Celtic fans can be found all around the world. The Hoops have an extremely strong fanbase and are backed in large numbers wherever they play.

They play in their iconic green and white hoops and have a host of celebrity supporters. The Glasgow giants average well over 55,000 fans at every home game at Celtic Park.

Brendan Rodgers’ side won the Scottish Premiership title once again this year ahead of their city rivals Rangers. They also got their hands on the Scottish Cup.

Ahead of the upcoming 2024/25 season, we take a look at some of their most famous supporters...

1 . Bobby Gillespie, musician The Scottish singer and frontman of Primal Scream said in 2021 that the biggest love in his life is Celtic FC. | Getty Images

2 . John Higgins, snooker player The Scottish snooker icon is a fierce Celtic fan and loves to watch his side take on Rangers. | Getty Images

3 . Martin Compston, actor The 'Line of Duty' star and Soccer Aid regular is a diehard Hoops supporter. | Getty Images for Stella Artois