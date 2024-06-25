Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers. | Getty Images

Latest Celtic transfer news and rumours as they prepare for the start of the new Scottish Premiership season

Celtic are in the hunt for some new signings as they look to win the title once again next season. Brendan Rodgers will be looking to freshen up his ranks with a few new faces.

The Hoops are being patient with their recruitment at this moment in time as they wait for the right deals. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club....

EFL youngster linked

Celtic have been credited with an interest in Middlesbrough youngster Ajay Matthews this summer. According to The Secret Scout on X, they are keen on the prospect along with Rangers, Southampton, Brighton and Hove Albion, Brentford and Newcastle United.

Matthews, who is 18-years-old, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and Boro could face a battle to keep hold of him in this transfer window with it looking like he is a man in-demand.

The teenager has been on the books at the Riverside Stadium for his whole career to date. He has risen up through the academy ranks of his local team and has been a regular for them at various different youth levels over recent times.

He penned his first professional deal with Michael Carrick’s side 12 months ago and made his senior debut in April against Leeds United in a league fixture.

Celtic could see him as someone who could break into their first-team down the line. It remains to be seen whether he is a target for their B team in the Lowland League or someone who they have identified as capable of getting into Rodgers’ plans immediately.

Matthews has scored 14 goals in 26 games for Boro’s Under-18’s and five in 15 matches for their Under-23’s to date.

Winger latest

Rocco Vata’s future at Celtic Park continues to hang in the balance. His contract with the Glasgow giants expires at the end of the month and although he has been offered an extension, he is yet to put pen-to-paper.

In this latest update regarding his situation, Brentford have become the latest team to join the pursuit for his signature. As per HITC Sport, the Bees have held ‘talks’ with the player over a potential switch down the border to London as they aim to bring in some reinforcements under Thomas Frank.

Nottingham Forest’s name has again been mentioned in the report along with Bologna, Como and Palermo in Italy.

Como have recently been promoted to Serie A from Serie B, whilst Palermo are involved in the City Group.

Vata has some interesting propositions seemingly on the table for him and will be carefully deciding what to do next.

It will be a blow for Celtic if he was to head out the exit door. He has been a key player for their B team over recent times and is someone who they have had high hopes for.