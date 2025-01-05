Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Arsenal star is said to be the subject of talks over a transfer to Celtic.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A move for Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has been heralded as a Champions League game-changer.

The Hoops academy graduate joined the Gunners in a £25m deal from Parkhead back in 2019. His contract won’t be extended beyond the end of this season and it has been widely reported that Celtic have entered into negotiations to try and bring him back to Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Hartley is fully supportive of the move and believes it would be a Celtic coup to manage to tempt him back into domestic Scottish football, with Tierney the type of player also needed for Champions League progress.

The former Hoops midfielder told the Scottish Sun: "Kieran is a top player and he has done well down south. He's been unlucky with injuries, but he's looked at home at Premier League level. He cost Arsenal £25million a few years ago, and if Celtic can get him back for nothing that would be an unbelievable bit of business.

"Tierney is only 27 and he will have his best years still ahead of him. It would be a massive coup for Brendan Rodgers if he pulls that off. Celtic are trying to build something, and they want to compete in the Champions League year-after-year. Tierney would be an impressive signing and a real statement from them. Celtic have the likes of Callum McGregor and James Forrest in their squad, but you always want more guys who know the club.

"Tierney came through the ranks, he knows what it's all about, and he has also grown into a real leader. You see his performances for club and country over the years, and I am sure he would relish the chance to make his mark at Celtic again. Fans always love to see Scottish guys breaking through, and I'm sure Tierney would be welcomed back to Parkhead with open arms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Clubs scour the world for signings these days, and you just have to look at the success Celtic have had over the years in the transfer market. But having that core group of local players has always been important, and Tierney would just add to that. Signing him makes sense on so many levels.

"And he would also be able to hit the ground running. You wouldn't need to worry about him settling in or anything like that. He knows the club, the manager and so many of the players as well. It would be such a brilliant signing for Celtic."