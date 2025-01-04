Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic fans are anticipating the return of Scotland left back Kieran Tierney from Arsenal which may have ramifications for other first team stars.

Celtic’s reported move to bring Kieran Tierney back to his boyhood club has been the biggest piece of transfer speculation since the January transfer window opened.

The latest on the move is that the Hoops are hoping to confirm a pre-contract agreement with the Arsenal left back next week. They could also be looking to sell some current first team stars in order to fund the move.

If Tierney does return to the Scottish champions, possibly this month, then it will almost certainly mean a reduction in game time for Celtic’s current left back Greg Taylor. The 27-year old has entered the final six months of his contract and Tierney’s arrival is likely to impact his decision on signing a new deal.

Brendan Rodgers is on record as being keen to extend Taylor’s contract but reports coming out of Croatian media now claim that the former Kilmarnock defender is ‘pressuring’ the club for a move this month. It comes amid reported interest from Croatian Football League champions Dinamo Zagreb who the Hoops faced in the UEFA Champions League this season.

The report comes from Croatian media outlet Sportske, as reported by the Celtic Star, and says: ““Speaking of possible arrivals to the blue home, on Friday we learned in Maksimir that Celtic’s left-back Greg Taylor, a 27-year-old with 14 caps for the Scottish national team, wants to move to the Maksimir team, that he is pressuring his club to let him go to Zagreb and under the coaching baton of Fabio Cannavaro, so that ultimately this transfer could come to fruition.

“However, nothing can be said with certainty yet, so we have to wait for the outcome of the story surrounding the experienced defender, who is currently worth 7 million euros according to Transfermarkt.”

Taylor, who has been capped 14 times by Scotland, will not be short of interest if a Celtic exit is on the card. He has been impressive for Brendan Rodgers’ side in recent seasons but the arrival of Tierney is sure to see him fall down the pecking order at Celtic Park.