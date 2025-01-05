Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Tottenham boss had a reunion with one of his former Celtic star’s south of the border.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has enjoyed a Celtic reunion with one of the heroes from his time as manager.

The Australian was named Hoops boss in 2021 and enjoyed a trophy-laden two-year stint before heading off the Spurs. He won five domestic trophies and one of his first summer transfer window moves was to sign goalkeeper Joe Hart from Totttenham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hart had been down on his luck after not featuring at Tottenham, with spells at Burnley, West Ham and Torino providing mixed results after being dropped by Man City. But under Postecoglou, his career was revived and he retired last summer as a modern day Celtic hero. Now a pundit, the-ex player was on duty for Tottenham vs Newcastle on Saturday when his previous gaffer came up for a pre-game chat.

First off, Postecoglou greeted his former keeper at Celtic with a hug that Hart met with ‘good to see you’ before presenter Lynsey Hipgrave said: “Ange, good to see you. Joe was just singing your praises there and said how much he loved his time working with you. What was he like to manage?

Postecoglou was effusive in his praise: “Great human being. Outstanding goalkeeper. A great human being above all. A great person and I am privileged to have shared a dressing room with him. It’s the kind of thing that you latch onto in your career. Achievements are great but it’s the people and he is one of the best for sure.”

Tottenham went on to lose the game 2-1. Dominic Solanke put them ahead but Anthony Gordon’s leveller proved controversial after a handball appeared to have been committed in the build-up by the opposition. Alexander Isak found the winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Postecoglou said: “I know what everyone wants me to say. But all I will say is on another day, on a fair and even playing ground we would have won that game, it’s as simple as that.

“Don’t keep asking me about the decision. If you have no opinion about it, that’s fine. I know what my opinion is and as I said, if that was a different day and it was an even and fair playing ground, we would have won that game. Hugely proud of the players - outstanding considering the situation we are in. We deserved to win that game. All things being equal we would have.”