Celtic came up against a stern Dortmund challenge on Tuesday.

A Champions League winner has posed a question to Brendan Rodgers after the latest Celtic battering for his side in Europe.

The Hoops succumbed to a 7-1 drubbing off Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night. They had conceded five by half-time and shipped another couple on a third game across both his tenures that a Celtic team managed by Rodgers have shipped seven in the Champions League.

Barcelona hit them for a 7-0 thumping in 2016 and a 7-1 loss to PSG followed a year later. Last season, Atletico Madrid romped to a 6-0 smashing. Owen Hargreaves, who won the Champions League with Bayern Munich and Manchester United, has asked the Irishman if he is going to change anything amid another pasting.

He said to TNT Sports: "If you make mistakes like that, you are going to get punished. The question (to Brendan Rodgers) is fair; are you going to change anything? When you are playing top teams they can hurt you, but there is nothing wrong with having a different look from the opposition."

Former boss Neil Lennon was also on the broadcast and added: "I didn't expect Celtic to win. I expected them to give a good account of themselves with the form that they have and expected them to score, which they did.

“But they let the game get away from them. They were far too passive with their passive and didn't do the dirty bits of the game well enough. They weren't physical enough. Too nice. They didn't turn Dortmund at all and they kept playing the same way."