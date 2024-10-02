Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Celtic and Rangers-related news for Wednesday.

Rangers will return to European action on Thursday when they take on Lyon in the Europa League but they’ll be looking for a more positive result than their Glasgow rivals. Celtic were handed a hefty 7-1 defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund last night, despite scoring just nine minutes into the clash.

The Hoops gave away two penalties and Karim Adeyemi enjoyed a hat-trick performance on home soil. As Rangers wait for their European clash, let’s take a look at some of the latest Glasgow club headlines.

Celtic ace ‘makes decision’ on future under Rodgers

Luis Palma has struggled for regular game time this season and despite Celtic ‘eyeing potential replacements’ for the winger ahead of January, he has ‘made a personal decision’ on his future. According to El Heraldo (via Daily Record), Palma wants to remain with the Hoops and fight for his place under Brendan Rodgers.

The 24-year-old wants to ‘repay the trust’ of the manager, who he has a good relationship with, and take a break from social media in order to focus on his football.

Palma has made just two cameo appearances in the Scottish Premiership so far this season and came under criticism for his starting performance against Falkirk in the Scottish League Cup. Despite slipping down the pecking order at Parkhead, other clubs are keeping tabs on him, but he wants to work things out with Celtic.

Ex-Rangers striker make statement with new club

Former Rangers striker Abdallah Sima is enjoying a statement run of form with new side Stade Brestois. After spending last season on loan in Glasgow, the 23-year-old is now on loan with Brest and he has made a huge impact in their maiden Champions League campaign.

After contributing a goal in their 2-1 win over Sturm Graz, Sima scored another two in their latest win to mark a huge club milestone. Brest beat RB Salzburg 4-0 on Tuesday night and Sima opened up the scoring to mark their first ever Champions League away goal.

During his time with Rangers, Sima contributed 16 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions and showcased his versatility by playing on both wings as well as up front when called upon.