Celtic are prepared to roll out the red carpet and bring in a VIP name to replace one of their transfer exit-bound stars.

Kyogo has jetted into France to complete a move to Rennes, bringing down a three-and-a-half-year stint full of goals, trophies and countless serenades with the Hoops support. Attentions will quickly turn to a replacement, even with news Jota will likely be roaming the Parkhead flanks again by going the other way from France to Glasgow.

Captain Callum McGregor said of Kyogo: “How will be be remembered? For big goals. Big games. A Legend? A modern day legend, definitely. He has been so important for the team.

“Whatever the case is, I know the club will have done everything they can to keep him. But if that (win against Young Boys on Wednesday) is to be his last game or whatever, then he’s been outstanding.”

According to the Daily Record, “Celtic will also ramp up their attempts to land a replacement striker for Kyogo – with a big name loan signing from England also a possibility.” That will get the rumour mill going with who it could be, but who are candidates for filling such a vacancy?

Loan moves in January mean that even with a big billing, they are unlikely to be regular features in their sides right now but will still hold big name pedigree. Here are five who possibly fit into that mould.

Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest)

The Nigerian international has had to settle for a substitute role this season and has netted just once in 19 appearances. It has sparked doubts over his future but if Nottingham Forest don’t want to cut their losses, they could see if Celtic can spark him back into the player who netted 20 times in 43 games for Union Berlin.

Rhian Brewster

The Sheffield United striker has been a regular for the Blades but with a £23.5 million needed to sign him from Liverpool, hasn’t scored in plentiful supply. They’ve just signed Ben Brereton Diaz and Tom Cannon is also due in, possibly reducing chances. Was linked with the Hoops in 2018 while still a Liverpool prodigy. Could Rodgers be the man to get him delivering on early career hype?

Odsonne Edouard

It couldn’t happen, could it? This would certainly be the blockbuster signing to end all blockbuster signings from a Celtic perspective. Having a mare on loan at Leicester City at the minute and Atlanta United have had a bid of £15m rejected to take him permanently. That kills thoughts of a permanent deal but it may suit Leicester to free up a wage and Crystal Palace have already said they’ll seek another loan for him if he were to come back to London.

“We always follow our loan players,” Glasner said. “But, to be honest, especially this week with three games, it’s not my highest priority to think about Odsonne [Edouard]. I don’t know about the contract details. From our side, It makes no sense to bring him back because if he’s not playing at Leicester, then why should he play for Crystal Palace? It was the same situation in the summer. Maybe he decided to get more minutes there. We explained the situation. The situation didn’t change at the end of the transfer window. It’s up to him and his agent. If he doesn’t get minutes at Leicester, then maybe he finds another loan. But it’s not the case of him coming back to play.

Edouard, Jota and possibly Kieran Tierney in the same Celtic team? Dream team stuff.

Danny Ings (West Ham United)

Experienced former Liverpool and Burnley forward has been a bit part-player for West Ham so far this season. 72 goals at Premier League level though shows he knows where the net is and would be a steady option in the short-term for Rodgers albeit questions to be asked over how this could look long-term. 2025’s equivalent to the Robbie Keane loan of 2010?

Evan Ferguson (Brighton)

This one would be audacious and probably a fair whack of convincing with some big teams linked with him, but the Irish forward has been touted as a Celtic option already this window. He’ll have Premier League options no doubt but if the goal is to play and score regularly again, plus the carrot of knockout Champions League football, Celtic may well be the best option long-term.