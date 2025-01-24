Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A look at some of the latest transfer news ahead of the upcoming Scottish Premiership fixtures.

Celtic have secured their place in the Champions League knockout play-offs thanks to their latest win over the struggling Young Boys. The Hoops have guaranteed a top 24 finish, setting the tone for more thrilling European football.

Meanwhile, Rangers were stung by Manchester United in their latest Europa League meeting, as a stoppage time goal denied Cyriel Dessers the glory of netting what would have been an 88th minute equaliser.

Both sides are back in action again this weekend when they return to the Scottish Premiership. The runaway leaders and reigning champions will take on Dundee, while Rangers are up against Dundee United on the road. Ahead of their fixtures, here’s a look at some of the latest transfer news.

Ex-Celtic ace ‘hopes’ current club will grant his wish

Former Celtic loanee Jonjoe Kenny has spoken out amid talks of his potential move back to England. The Liverpool-born star is currently representing Hertha Berlin after leaving boyhood club Everton in 2022. Prior to his Merseyside exit, Kenny enjoyed a brief loan spell in 2021 in Glasgow with the Hoops.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a return to England, with Sheffield United interested in bringing him to Bramall Lane. Amid these rumours, Kenny has addressed them directly and has revealed why it is his wish for Hertha to green light his move back to his home country.

“Yes, it is true that Sheffield [United] want to sign me immediately, and I want to take this step as well,” he told Sky Germany. “I truly love Hertha BSC and owe the club a great deal. It was exactly the right move for me at the time, and from day one, I have always given 100 per cent for the success of the club, and I still do.

“Over the past few years, my girlfriend and I have become parents, and many things have changed for us off the pitch. I really want to take this opportunity for my family now and return to our home country together,” he told Sky Germany.

“[Sheffield United] offer me this option, and I sincerely hope that the clubs can reach an agreement, allowing me to leave Berlin with immense gratitude and on good terms.”

Recent Rangers departee linked with European giants

After a loan spell with Rangers, Fabio Silva has returned to parent club Wolves but it seems there is still no regular place for him at the Premier League club. The Portugal international has been with the Molineux side since 2020 but has been sent out on loan on four different occasions.

Silva joined the Rangers ranks last January for the remainder of the 2023/24 season and was shipped straight back out to Las Palmas in August, where he is now. However, according to TEAMtalk, La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are ‘keen’ on signing Silva during the summer window.

Diego Simeone’s side were left ‘positively impressed’ by the 22-year-old when they faced Las Palmas in November. Despite Atleti taking the win, Silva must have left a lasting impression as it was after that game the club started to ‘monitor him carefully’.

Silva will return to Wolves at the end of the season but his contract there expires in 2026.