The latest transfer rumours with Celtic flavourings as the window rumbles on.

It’s been a deadline day full of Celtic transfer rumours but we are finally heading towards a crescendo.

The winter window has been dramatic at Parkhead. Kyogo has left the club but coming the other way from Rennes is Jota, the club hero opening his account once again in Hoops with the winner away at Motherwell on Sunday.

With Bayern Munich ahead of them in the Champions League, boss Brendan Rodgers wants to end the window with his squad stronger than he found it on January 1st. But will he get his wish?

We take a look at some of the recent rumours with Celtic flavourings.

Van Dijk uncertainty

One of the biggest Celtic transfer success stories of modern times is Virgil Van Dijk. He left the Hoops just shy of a decade ago after two years at the club and is now one of the world’s best defenders at Liverpool. As he stands out of contract in the summer, Sky Sports have stated the uncertainty that lingers around the ex-Celtic man, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

SSN reporter Vinny O'Connor said from the training ground: “If you look at the picture as a whole, Arne Slot has been telling everyone that he was not really looking to add to his squad during this window unless a long-term target became available and that clearly has not happened. if Liverpool do not do anything in this window, it does strengthen their hand in the summer transfer window when they will know more about the rebuild they need to do with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah's contracts all still unresolved.”

Kenny possibly on the move

The last thing Celtic will need right now is another striker exit. They are down to Adam Idah as their main man with less than two hours to go in the window and they already look resigned to losing Daniel Cummings with West Ham United sniffing around forward for a pre-contract. Johnny Kenny returned to the club following a successful loan at Shamrock Rovers.

He has impressed in glimpses but the League of Ireland side have not given up hope of signing him on a permanent basis. The Irish Independent state “Shamrock Rovers have not given up hope on bringing Johnny Kenny back to the club for one more loan spell.”