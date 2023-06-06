The Parkhead club have launched their search for a new manager after the Australian’s exit on Tuesday morning.

Ange Postecoglou’s decision to leave Celtic less than 72 hours after the high of lifting the Scottish Cup and creating world footballing history by leading the club to a historic eighth treble has left many fans disheartened.

The Hoops completed a clean sweep of domestic silverware this season with a 3-1 victory over Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Saturday, but elation quickly turned to apprehension with feelings inevitably mixed among supporters following the Australian’s move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Postecoglou brought a high-octane and often thrilling brand of football to Scotland, whilst dipping into untapped transfer markets and earning praise for his excellent recruitment policy.

While the opportunity to manage in the world’s most prestigious league has proven too difficult for the 57-year-old to resist, fans will feel slightly aggreived Postecoglou won’t be sticking around for longer after two successful seasons in Glasgow’s East End. To make matters worse, he could also persuade some of his backroom team who made his tenure such a success to join him in London this summer.

Spurs are facing a similar squad rebuild reminiscent of what Postecoglou faced upon his arrival from Yokohama F. Marinos in the summer of 2021. A host of first-team stars including Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez could be set to leave the club, the most high-profile being club record goalscorer Harry Kane who has only 12 months remaining on his current deal and is heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

The England international is undoubtedly a player Postecoglou will be eager to work and but chairman Daniel Levy is unlikely to entertain any offers under £100million for the striker. With a busy couple of months ahead of him, could Postecoglou turn to any of his former Celtic signings further down the line given he placed enormous faith in the contingent of Japanese players, most of whom hit the ground running and proved fantastic additions.

Here, we take a look at six players that Postecoglou could look to target as Spurs boss who look capable of taking their game to another level and four he probably won’t:

1 . 6 Celtic players Ange Postecoglou could sign as Tottenham manager and 4 he probably won’t Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

2 . Matt O’Riley - Likely Young talent and a former player who was previously involved with CAA base agency, who negotiated Postecoglou’s deal to Spurs. The type of player that would improve further with better players around him.

3 . Alistair Johnston - Likely Canadian international who has proved an instant hit with supporters due to his impressive tenacity and workrate since sealing his move to Celtic in January. Became the quickest Celtic player to clinch a treble within five months of his arrival. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

4 . Cameron Carter-Vickers - Unlikely A no-nonsense defender who has already experienced Premier League football and struggled to nail down a regular starting spot at Tottenham previously. Seems to have found his home at Parkhead for the time being. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group