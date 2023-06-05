The Hoops boss is poised to be officially announced as the new Spurs manager after a deal was agreed ‘in principle’.

Ange Postecoglou’s impending move to Tottenham Hotspur is nearing completion after a deal was agreed ‘in princple’ - with Celtic to recieve close to £5million in compensation.

The Parkhead club granted the English Premier League outfit permission to speak with their the Australian earlier today and talks have progressed quickly since then with an announcement expected by the North London club as early as tomorrow.

Postecoglou, who will reportedly agree a two-year-deal with the option of a third, became the leading candidate to replace Antonio Conte, after chairman Daniel Levy failed in his pursuit to appoint both ex-Bayern Munich boss Julian Naglesmann and current Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot following talks with the pair.

The Telegraph claim Spurs are now expected to cough up £5m to finalise a deal with Celtic to enable Postecoglou to make the switch, with the 57-year-old set to oversee another mass clearout of players, similar to when he took over in Glasgow’s East End two years ago.

The likes of captain Hugo Lloris and Ivan Perisic are likely to make a permanent exit on this summer, with at least 10 other first-team players including top goalscorer and Real Madrid target Harry Kane facing an uncertain future.

Postecoglou is eager to take three members of his Celtic backroom staff with him to London. Having arrived in Scotland with none of his previous Yokohama F. Marinos team, Postecoglou wants his assistant John Kennedy, coach Gavin Strachan and video analyst Greg Wallace to make the move with him.

However, the Scottish champions are prepared to fight to keep hold of highly-rated No.2 Kennedy, who was linked with the Hearts vacancy last month. The Scottish Sun report Hoops majority shareholder Dermot Desmond, chairman Peter Lawwell and chief executive Michael Nicholson were not expecting the Greek-Aussie to return for any key personnel.

It’s also claimed the Celtic hierarchy understand Postecoglou’s decision to take up the challenge on offer at Tottenham but have made it clear to Kennedy that they don’t wish to lose him having been part of the club for over 25 years in various roles.